KCC T10 Elite League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Kuwait Cricket Association (KCC) is all set to host the KCC T10 Elite League 2025 from May 25 (Sunday) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The two-week-long tournament will run until June 5 (Thursday), with four teams participating in the competition.

Ad

The teams are Kuwait Emerging Stars, ACE KRM Panthers, Al Hajery Team XI, and the defending champions, Kuwait Swedish.

Kuwait Swedish won the last edition of the KCC T10 Elite League by defeating Al Hajery Team XI by 10 runs in the final.

13 games will be played in the upcoming 2025 season, with Kuwait Emerging Stars taking on ACE KRM Panthers in the tournament opener. The defending champions, Kuwait Swedish, will be in action in the next game against Al Hajery Team XI.

Ad

Trending

The competition will follow a double round robin format where all four teams will face each other twice in the league stages. The top two teams in the points table at the end of the league stages will secure a place in the finals.

The tournament final will be played at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground on Thursday, June 5.

KCC T10 Elite League 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Sunday, May 25

Ad

Match 1: Kuwait Emerging Stars vs ACE KRM Panthers, 10:15 PM

Monday, May 26

Match 2: Kuwait Swedish vs Al Hajery Team XI, 12:15 AM

Tuesday, May 27

Match 3: ACE KRM Panthers vs Kuwait Swedish, 12:00 AM

Wednesday, May 28

Match 4: Kuwait Emerging Stars vs Al Hajery Team XI, 12:00 AM

Thursday, May 29

Match 5: Kuwait Swedish vs ACE KRM Panthers, 12:00 AM

Match 6: Kuwait Emerging Stars vs Kuwait Swedish, 10:00 PM

Friday, May 30

Match 7: Al Hajery Team XI vs ACE KRM Panthers, 12:00 AM

Ad

Saturday, May 31

Match 8: Kuwait Swedish vs Al Hajery Team XI, 12:00 AM

Sunday, June 1

Match 9: Kuwait Emerging Stars vs ACE KRM Panthers, 12:00 AM

Monday, June 2

Match 10: Kuwait Emerging Stars vs Al Hajery Team XI, 12:00 AM

Tuesday, June 3

Match 11: Kuwait Swedish vs Kuwait Emerging Stars, 12:00 AM

Wednesday, June 4

Match 12: Al Hajery Team XI vs ACE KRM Panthers, 12:00 AM

Thursday, June 5

Final: TBC vs TBC, 12:00 AM

KCC T10 Elite League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the KCC T10 Elite League 2025 will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Ad

KCC T10 Elite League 2025: Full Squads

ACE KRM Panthers

Bijo Philip, Delishous John, Hajeer Koya, Kafait Mohammad, Mudassir Managar, Naveen Jacob, Sakheer Hussain, Salim Hamza, Sanker Varathappan, Ansal Nazzar, Mathan Kumar, Meet Bhavsar, Sunil Musthafa, Suresh Raju, Khadar Valli Shaikh Hayat, Manikanta Rama Mutyala, Saadh Sajjad, Saanu Stephen, Stanley Cherian, Subin Chacko, Dennis Raj, Habier Ali, Hamoud Jandu, Nazeeb Nazeer

Al Hajery Team XI

Adnan Makrani, Ahsan Ul Haq, Khurram Sayeed, Mohammed Farook, Nawaf Dadarkar, Nasir Nasir, Manjula Prasan, Mehmood Alam Khan, Mirza Ahmed, Mohammed Shafeeq, Rohan Wijewardana, Akram Mohamed, Don Manjula, Hassan Cheriya, Labh Naval, Mohammed Aslam, Nimish Lathif, Shiraz Khan

Ad

Kuwait Emerging Stars

Clinto Anto, Govind Kumar, Jude Saldanha, Shiburaj Ramachandran, Akalanka Dilshan, Gokul Kumar, Het Kishore, Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Anudeep C, Dilsan Weerarathna, Rudransh Panchal, Ummer Abbas, Muhammad Amir Ali, Arun Raj, Kandarp Tushar, Naveenraj Rajendran

Kuwait Swedish

Abu Sayed, Ali Zaheer, Asanka Silva, Madhu China, Mohammad Sabbir, Raveja, Mohammad Faysal, Usman Ghani, Yaver Khan, Mamon Miah, Mohammad Bulbul Ahmed, Rdimika Nimesh, Sujon Miah, Adnan Idrees, Amin Ijaz, Mahammad Ajizbhai Kadri, Parvinder Kumar, Riyas Mohamed, Umar Ahmed, Yasin Patel, Mustafa Mir

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️