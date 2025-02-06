KCC T20 Challengers A League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The KCC T20 Challengers A League, organized by Kuwait Cricket, is scheduled to take place from February 7 to 28, 2025, at the Kuwait Sulaibiya Cricket Ground. Spanning 22 days, the tournament will feature a total of 32 matches. The competition will follow a single round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals, culminating in the final match on February 28.

Eight teams will compete in this year’s edition, including ACE KRM Panthers, GAT, Kuwait Mavericks, Lexus, MEC Study Group, SBS CC, Strikers Afghan, and Team TGS. In the previous edition, ACE KRM Panthers claimed the title, defeating Cochin Hurricanes by 32 runs. The Hurricanes were unable to chase down the imposing total of 185 runs, despite a strong individual performance from Santhosh Saravannan, who scored 63 runs off 21 balls.

The KCC T20 Challengers A League provides a platform for both seasoned professionals and emerging players to demonstrate their skills, contributing to the growth of cricket in the region. As the tournament progresses, teams will vie for supremacy, with a focus on high-level competition and the spirit of the game.

Parallely, the KCC T20 Challengers B League is nearing its conclusion, with quarter-finals underway and the final scheduled for February 14. This ongoing competition further enhances the excitement surrounding the KCC T20 Challengers series.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

KCC T20 Challengers A League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, February 7

Match 1 - Kuwait Mavericks vs GAT, 10:30 AM

Match 2 - MEC Study Group vs ACE KRM Panthers, 4:00 PM

Match 3 - Team TGS vs Strikers Afghan, 8:00 PM

Saturday, February 8

Match 4 - Lexus vs SBS CC, 12:15 AM

Match 5 - Kuwait Mavericks vs MEC Study Group, 11:00 PM

Tuesday, February 11

Match 6 - GAT vs ACE KRM Panthers, 11:00 PM

Wednesday, February 12

Match 7 - SBS CC vs Strikers Afghan, 11:00 PM

Thursday, February 13

Match 8 - Lexus vs MEC Study Group, 10:00 PM

Friday, February 14

Match 9 - GAT vs Team TGS, 1:15 AM

Match 10 - ACE KRM Panthers vs SBS CC, 10:30 AM

Saturday, February 15

Match 11 - Kuwait Mavericks vs Strikers Afghan, 12:15 AM

Match 12 - GAT vs SBS CC, 11:00 PM

Sunday, February 16

Match 13 - Team TGS vs Kuwait Mavericks, 11:00 PM

Monday, February 17

Match 14 - ACE KRM Panthers vs Strikers Afghan, 11:00 PM

Tuesday, February 18

Match 15 - MEC Study Group vs GAT, 11:00 PM

Wednesday, February 19

Match 16 - SBS CC vs Kuwait Mavericks, 11:00 PM

Thursday, February 20

Match 17 - Team TGS vs ACE KRM Panthers, 10:00 PM

Friday, February 21

Match 18 - Kuwait Mavericks vs Lexus, 1:15 AM

Match 19 - MEC Study Group vs SBS CC, 10:30 AM

Match 20 - GAT vs Strikers Afghan, 4:00 PM

Match 21 - Kuwait Mavericks vs ACE KRM Panthers, 8:00 PM

Saturday, February 22

Match 22 - Team TGS vs Lexus, 12:15 AM

Match 23 - Lexus vs Strikers Afghan, 11:00 PM

Sunday, February 23

Match 24 - Team TGS vs MEC Study Group, 11:00 PM

Monday, February 24

Match 25 - ACE KRM Panthers vs Lexus, 11:00 PM

Tuesday, February 25

Match 26 - Team TGS vs SBS CC, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, February 26

Match 27 - MEC Study Group vs Strikers Afghan, 1:15 AM

Match 28 - GAT vs Lexus, 11:00 PM

Thursday, February 27

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 10:00 PM

Friday, February 28

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 1:15 AM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 4:30 PM

KCC T20 Challengers A League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the KCC T20 Challengers A League 2025 via the FanCode app and website.

KCC T20 Challengers A League 2025: Full squads

Kuwait Mavericks

Abid Mushtaq, Adith Kumara, Faisal Nawaz, Farhan Meer, Hisham Mirza, Imran Kaskar, Morshed Mustafa, Muhammad Shabbir, Saifullah Rafiq, Asim Gull, Khalid Butt, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Asif, Sibtain Raza, Botheju Welathantrige, Tanveer Hussain, Abdullah Ghulam, Angoda Liyanage Jayasooriya, Basharat Ali, Mahmoud Abdullah, Mohammad Ahsan, Nabeel Ghafoor, Raheel Khan, Tahir Abbas

Lexus

﻿Abdul Aziz Karim, Basavant Dalavi, Ismail Hanif Banwa, Muhammad Usman, Nadeem Sheikh, Semeer Thajudeen, Sunil Raja Henry, Asad Bandri, Christopher Augustine Patteri, Hanees Babu Pallackan, Julius Cyril (C), Melrick Serrao, Kareem Khan, Shifas Karim, Thinagaran Kathavarayan, Vinu Nair, Ansari Farhan Abdul Kadar, Hentry Kennady, Mohamed Shihab, Muhammed Shaizad, Shahid Shameem

MEC Study Group

Aanif Gulzar, Mohammad Nabeel, Muhammad Akhtar Javed, Najam Ahmed, Yasir Idrees, Aqeel Ahmed, Atif Mazhar, Awais Rafi Muhammad, Ehtesham Rafiq, Mohammad Moiz, Muhammad Suleman, Nabeel Asmat Javed, Sohail Ahmed, Syed Abbas, Zahid Khan Rabnawaz Khan, Muizz Ahmed Mirza (C) & (WK), Aamir Ahmad Wani, Ahmed Iqbal, Ali Abbas, Hemanth Subramanyam, Shadab Syed, Ummer Abbas, Waqas Ali Hussain

Team TGS

Allan Stanley, Dilshad Ahmad, Fahad Mohd Zahid, Jacob John, Naresh Areti, Sajidh Kutty, Soheb Nazir, Suresh Sibyala, Bobwills Dsouza, Deepak Kumar Darji, Mohammed Sohel, Reynold Daniel, Saddam Hussain, Arshad Shah (WK), Asif Makrani (WK), Naushad Malvankar (WK), Preetham Dsouza (WK), Abdul Rauf, Ashraf Mohammad, Ikram Makrani, Mubin Dilawar, Nilesh Patidar, Savio Alvares (C), Srinivas Asarpalli, Venkatesh Mohandas

GAT

Arjun Vadakke, Nithin Varughese, Shiburaj Ramachandran, Aromal Sreekala, Deepak Vijayan, Mohamed Sabni, Rajeesh Murali, Sarath Vasudev, Soujeesh Sajeevan, Vignesh Gopalakrishnan, Gokul Kumar, Joji Raju, Navaneethkrishna Kambivalappil, Ansar Asharaf, Ansar Yoonus, Nigel Joseph, Sruthish Suresh, Thankaraj Ganeshan

Strikers Afghan

Fareed Ullah, Khan Wali, Mohdammad Faysal, Mohdammad Hasan, Nabil Masurkar, Naeem Khan, Noman Sayeed, Abdul Hanan, Gopinath Selvaraj, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Krunal Patil, Rabinsha Abdul, Fahimuddin Shareef, Imran Nawaz, Vinoth Mathiyalagan, Wasim Qureshi, Alim Ahmed Fahim, Anil Venugopala, Mohammad Abrahim, Riyaz Masurkar, Saidul Islam, Venkata Mailapilli, Yousuf Mohiuddin

ACE KRM Panthers

Bijo Philip, Delishous John, Hajeer Koya, Mohammad Kafait, Reneesh Retnakumar, Sakheer Hussain, Sanker Varathappan, Suhail Dar, Kumaran Ravi, Naveen Jayan, Sureshkumar Ramasamy, Ansal Nazar, Mathan Kumar, Sunil Mustafa, Suresh Raju, Danish Aafaqi, Khadar Valli Shaik, Saadh Bin Sajjad, Saanu Stephen, Stanley Cherian, Subin Joseph

SBS CC

Abdul Razzaq, Ajay Kumar, Murugan Muthu, Navpreet Singh, Riyaz Manaf, Varinder Sharma, Hardeep Singh, Harjeet Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Mandeep Husan, Mohamed Jameel, Ranjit Singh, Satinder Jeet, Beant Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Badshah Ahmad, Gurpreet Singh, Sarleedharan Nair, Shahnaz Showket, Umar Faruk, Yusaf Mohammed

