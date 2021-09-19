KCC vs DLSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing X1 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong T20 Tournament, Match 6

The sixth match of the Hong Kong Premier League T20 tournament 2021 features Kowloon Cricket Club (KCC) and Diasqua Little Sai Wan Club (DLSW) at the Kowloon Cricket Club Stadium on Sunday.

The Kowloon Cricket Club have a win and loss apiece from two games so far. They won their first game against the Pakistan Association of Hong Kong by 20 runs. However, they faced defeat at the hands of the Hong Kong Cricket Club in the next game.

Meanwhile, Diasqua Little Sai Wan Clus played just one game against the United Services Recreation Club. They won the match comfortably by six wickets. They are placed third in the table while Kowloon are a place behind in fourth.

KCC vs DLSW Probable Playing 11 Today

KCC XI

C Carter, B Hayat, J Atkinson, S Singh, S Bhimsaria, A Khan, W Barkat, J Davidson, D Pascoe, A Trivedi, A Caddy.

DLSW XI

U Rupasinghe, E Ayaz, I Mohammad, M Zeb, M Dar, M Jaffar, D Mangukiya, T Ahmed, E Khan, D Rao, M Khan.

Match Details

Match: KCC vs DLSW, Hong Kong Premier League T20 2021, Match 6.

Date and Time: 19th September 2021, 11:30 AM.

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club Stadium.

Pitch Report

Two games have been played at this venue so far this season, both of which have been low-scoring affairs. Teams chasing have lost both games. Both teams will therefore look to bat first upon winning the toss. The team batting first would like to score a minimum of 130-140 runs.

Today’s KCC vs DLSW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Christopher Carter: Hong Kong National and Kowloon Cricket Club wicket-keeper Christopher Carter bats in the middle order and is an exciting talent. He will hold the key in the middle order and could be a player to watch out for.

Batsman

Ehsan Ayaz: Ayaz opens the batting for Diasqua Little Sai Wan Club. He was in fine form as he struck a match-winning fifty in the previous game. Ayaz batted with a strike rate of 170 plus and will be looking to provide his team with a good start once again.

All-rounder

Ehsan Khan: Diasqua Little Sai Wan Club captain Ehsan Khan won the Man of the Match award in their last outing. He picked up crucial wickets and also contributed with the bat in an all-round effort to guide his side to victory.

Bowler

Aizaz Khan: Hong Kong right-arm medium pacer Aizaz Khan has had a brilliant run with the ball this season. He has picked up seven wickets in two games for Kowloon Cricket Club, including a fifer. The team will expect him to lead the attack once again and carry on his good form.

Top 3 best players to pick in KCC vs DLSW Dream11 Prediction team

Ehsan Khan (DLSW)

Babar Hayat (KCC)

Aizaz Khan (KCC)

Important Stats for KCC vs DLSW Dream11 Prediction team

Ehsan Ayaz: 117 runs in 4 Hong Kong Premier League T20 matches, Strike Rate: 158.10.

Ehsan Khan: 260 runs and 13 wickets runs in 9 Hong Kong Premier League T20 matches.

Aizaz Khan: 21 wickets in 10 Hong Kong Premier League T20 matches, Bowling Strike Rate: 9.42.

KCC vs DLSW Dream11 Prediction Today

KCC vs DLSW Dream11 Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Carter, J Atkinson, B Hayat, S Bhimsaria, E Ayaz, A Khan, W Barkat, T Ahmed, A Iqbal, E Khan. D Rao.

Captain: E Khan | Vice-captain: A Khan.

KCC vs DLSW Dream11 Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Rupasinghe, J Atkinson, B Hayat, S Bhimsaria, E Ayaz, A Khan, J Davidson, T Ahmed, A Iqbal, E Khan, M Khan.

Captain: A Khan | Vice-captain: E Khan.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra