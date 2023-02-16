KK vs IU Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2023 Match

Karachi Kings (KK) will host Islamabad United (IU) tonight at the National Stadium in the fourth match of PSL 2023. The Kings started their campaign with a defeat against Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday night.

Islamabad United are yet to play any games in PSL 2023. They will try to kick off the new season with a victory at the National Stadium. The Islamabad-based franchise qualified for the playoffs the previous season, but failed to win the title. The team will be keen to better its performance this year.

Ahead of the game between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United, here are the head-to-head stats between the two PSL franchises.

KK vs IU head-to-head record in PSL

Islamabad United lead the head-to-head record in PSL matches against Karachi Kings by 12-6. The two teams have clashed 18 times, with Islamabad winning 12 games. Looking at the head-to-head record, the Islamabad-based franchise will start as the favorites to win tonight's PSL match.

KK vs IU head-to-head record in Karachi ahead of PSL 2023

Islamabad United lead the head-to-head record against Karachi Kings by 3-1 in matches played at the National Stadium. Karachi's only win on home turf against Islamabad came in the 2020 season.

Last 5 KK vs IU matches

Islamabad United have won four of their last five matches against Karachi Kings. Here is a short summary of the five encounters:

IU (191/7) beat KK (190/8) by 1 run, Feb 14, 2022. IU (177/6) beat KK (135/9) by 42 runs, Feb 6, 2022. IU (191/2) beat KK (190/4) by 8 wickets, Jun 14, 2021. IU (197/5) beat KK (196/3) by 5 wickets, Feb 24, 2021. KK (137/6) beat IU (136/6) by 4 wickets, Mar 14, 2020.

Will Islamabad United continue their winning streak against Karachi Kings in PSL 2023? Share your predictions in the comments box below.

