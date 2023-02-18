KK vs QG Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2023 Match

Karachi Kings will play their third match of PSL 2023 on Saturday, February 18, against former champions Quetta Gladiators. Both Karachi and Quetta are yet to record their first wins in the new season of the Pakistan Super League.

Quetta Gladiators suffered a big defeat in their opening fixture against the Multan Sultans, while the Karachi Kings lost their first two matches against Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, respectively.

The Kings will have home advantage as Karachi's National Stadium will play host to the PSL 2023 match. Ahead of the clash between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

KK vs QG head-to-head record in PSL

Quetta Gladiators have a 9-5 lead in the head-to-head record against the Karachi Kings. The Quetta-based franchise have defeated the Kings in nine of their 14 encounters.

KK vs QG head-to-head record in Karachi ahead of PSL 2023

Speaking of the head-to-head record at Karachi's National Stadium, Quetta Gladiators lead by 3-2 against Karachi Kings. Karachi suffered an eight-wicket defeat in their previous home fixture against Quetta.

Last 5 KK vs QG matches

Karachi Kings have lost two matches in PSL 2023 so far (Image: Twitter)

Karachi Kings have won two of their last five matches against the Quetta Gladiators, but they lost both their battles against Quetta last year. Here's a short summary of their last five meetings:

QG (166/4) beat KK (143/8) by 23 runs, Feb 20, 2022. QG (115/2) beat KK (113) by 8 wickets, Jan 29, 2022. KK (176/7) beat QG (162/6) by 14 runs, Jun 19, 2021. KK (126/3) bea QG (121) by 7 wickets, Feb 20, 2021. QG (154/5) beat KK (150/5) by 5 wickets, Mar 15, 2020.

Which of the two franchises will open their account in the PSL points table tonight? Share your views in the comments box below.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes