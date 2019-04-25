Kohli brings back 'Mankad' memories for Ashwin

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper Virat Kohli and Kings XI Punjab's R Ashwin shakes hand after the end of the42nd match of IPL 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on April 24, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Bengaluru, April 25 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli's aggression on the field found its match in Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin during their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. In fact, their explosive send-offs for each other was the talking point in the high-voltage encounter.

It all started with Ashwin giving Kohli a send-off after the latter was dismissed by Mohammed Shami for 13. This after Hardus Viljoen dropped him in the second over of the RCB innings.

Not one to forget such things, Kohli waited for his turn and it did come in the last over of the Kings XI Punjab innings. Chasing 203 for victory, Punjab needed 27 runs off the final over.

Ashwin started well by hitting Umesh Yadav for a six off the first ball. But his attempt to hit another one out of the park landed in the hands of Kohli at long-on.

Not only did Kohli celebrate in his typical aggressive style, he also mocked Ashwin for 'Mankading' Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler earlier in the league. An angry Ashwin was seen throwing his gloves in the dugout.

Speaking after the match, Ashwin said: "I just play with passion, so does he (Virat). That's it. As simple as that."