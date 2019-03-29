Kohli livid after umpire fails to spot no-ball

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli in action during the seventh IPL 2019 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Bengaluru, March 29 (IANS) Needing 41 runs from 4 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore looked to be cruising against Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday before the duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga tightened the screws on the RCB batsmen and won MI the game by 6 runs.

The game though will be remembered for umpire S. Ravi's failure to spot the no-ball off the last ball of the RCB innings and skipper Virat Kohli made his displeasure known at the end of the game, saying that the teams were not playing club cricket and the officials needed to be more careful.

"We are playing at the IPL level and not playing club cricket. The umpires should have had their eyes open. That is a ridiculous call (last ball). If it is a game of margins, I don't know what is happening. They should have been more sharp and careful out there," he rued.

Moving on, Kohli also felt that his bowlers should have done a better job and not let MI all-rounder Hardik Pandya take the game away with his late innings blitzkrieg.

"When they were 145 for 7, we should have done better. The last few overs were brutal for us," he pointed.

Kohli also felt that the RCB batsmen should have given AB de Villiers

(70* off 41 balls) more support just like the bowlers could take a leaf out of the Mumbai bowlers' page.

"A few more strikes apart from AB could have done the job for us. We need to be smarter at death bowling. Sure the guys will take a lot of learnings from the game.

"I think the way they bowled, we can learn from their game. The onus is always on each and every member of the team. I got out at a wrong point of time. Shivam was good as well," he said.

Kohli also accepted that taking on Bumrah was a mistake on his part at that point in the chase as the pacer is a champion performer.

"I mean Jassi is a top-class bowler. A bit of a mistake from me to take him on at that stage. Mumbai is lucky to have him. And also Malinga. And if Jassi is in good form, it is good for India," he said.