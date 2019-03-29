×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kohli livid after umpire fails to spot no-ball

IANS
NEWS
News
24   //    29 Mar 2019, 09:22 IST
IANS Image
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli in action during the seventh IPL 2019 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Bengaluru, March 29 (IANS) Needing 41 runs from 4 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore looked to be cruising against Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday before the duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga tightened the screws on the RCB batsmen and won MI the game by 6 runs.

The game though will be remembered for umpire S. Ravi's failure to spot the no-ball off the last ball of the RCB innings and skipper Virat Kohli made his displeasure known at the end of the game, saying that the teams were not playing club cricket and the officials needed to be more careful.

"We are playing at the IPL level and not playing club cricket. The umpires should have had their eyes open. That is a ridiculous call (last ball). If it is a game of margins, I don't know what is happening. They should have been more sharp and careful out there," he rued.

Moving on, Kohli also felt that his bowlers should have done a better job and not let MI all-rounder Hardik Pandya take the game away with his late innings blitzkrieg.

"When they were 145 for 7, we should have done better. The last few overs were brutal for us," he pointed.

Kohli also felt that the RCB batsmen should have given AB de Villiers

(70* off 41 balls) more support just like the bowlers could take a leaf out of the Mumbai bowlers' page.

"A few more strikes apart from AB could have done the job for us. We need to be smarter at death bowling. Sure the guys will take a lot of learnings from the game.

"I think the way they bowled, we can learn from their game. The onus is always on each and every member of the team. I got out at a wrong point of time. Shivam was good as well," he said.

Advertisement

Kohli also accepted that taking on Bumrah was a mistake on his part at that point in the chase as the pacer is a champion performer.

"I mean Jassi is a top-class bowler. A bit of a mistake from me to take him on at that stage. Mumbai is lucky to have him. And also Malinga. And if Jassi is in good form, it is good for India," he said.

IANS
NEWS
Twitter furious as RCB fall prey to umpiring howler against Mumbai
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019; RCB vs MI: Twitter fury as Lasith Malinga's last ball no ball missed by match officials
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Most matches as an umpire in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL News: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma slam umpiring errors
RELATED STORY
Should the on-field Umpire give a soft signal when the decision is referred to the third umpire?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Bumrah goes one-up on 'Cheeku bhaiya' Kohli
RELATED STORY
3 Instances when the usage of DRS went horribly wrong
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: How introducing the card system in cricket can solve controversies like Mankading
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli unhappy with 'inconsistent' DRS after Mohali loss
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: CSK vs RCB - Recounting the best encounters between the two teams
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 8 | Today, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 7 | Yesterday
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us