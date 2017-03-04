KSCA set to snub the 2017 BCCI awards

The BCCI Cricket awards and the MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture will be held in Bengaluru on March 8th.

by Tejas V News 04 Mar 2017

The second Test of the India-Australia series is currently underway at the Chinnaswamy stadium

What’s the story?

In the wake of recent directives issued by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), the Karnataka State Cricket Association is all set to boycott the annual BCCI Cricket awards and will also not attend the MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture which will be held on 8th of March in Bengaluru.

The KSCA declined as quoted from ESPNcricinfo: “Debarring personnel who have contributed immensely over decades from being part of a cricketing function of the BCCI which has been built brick by brick by the sweat and sacrifice of these personalities in our view is an absolute aberration on the wisdom of the learned Committee of Administrators."

The background

Earlier this week, the CoA issued guidelines pertaining to the tenures of the office-bearers in the State Associations. As per the guidelines, office-bearers shall not serve for more than 9 years in any State Association.

The move attracted widespread criticism with over 10 State cricket boards expressing their displeasure over the move. The boards have met former education minister, politician and lawyer, Kapil Sibal, to seek his advice on how they can raise their concerns in the Supreme Court.

The heart of the matter

In the e-mail sent by the interim Chief Executive of BCCI, Rahul Johri, he invited only the qualified members of the State boards as per the Supreme Court directives to attend the awards function as well as the fifth Pataudi Memorial Lecture – which will be delivered by former Indian wicket-keeper batsman Farokh Engineer.

This has led to the escalation of tempers amidst the board members and the KSCA expressed that it does not ‘remotely think’ of attending the meet as by doing so, it will completely ‘humiliate the cricketing fraternity’.

The Karnataka board which is headed by Sanjay M Desai has signed the email which was sent to BCCI and accused the CoA of displaying prejudice on the members who had contributed immensely over decades.

The second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is currently taking place at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

What’s next?

It will be interesting to see how the BCCI reacts to the disgruntled behaviour of over 10 State boards in the country. Although the issue has been raised in the Supreme Court, it is highly unlikely that it will be resolved before March 8th which is just 4 days away. This means KSCA is all set to miss out on the events in spite of it being held in Bengaluru.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Although the CoA was formed for the betterment of the game of cricket in India, some of its decisions are proving very difficult for the State associations to adhere to all over the country. It will be better if the CoA relies on facts about the contribution of individual members to a State board before it issues any such guidelines.