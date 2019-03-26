×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

KXIP want to win the IPL for the Universe Boss: Gayle

IANS
NEWS
News
35   //    26 Mar 2019, 09:46 IST
IANS Image
Jaipur: Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle walks back to the pavilion after getting dismissed during the fourth IPL 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 25, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Jaipur, March 26 (IANS) His 47-ball 79 helped Kings XI Punjab register a 14-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game on Monday, but Universe Boss Chris Gayle is just getting started. Chief coach Mike Hesson wants Gayle to enjoy himself in the middle and the opener seemed to be doing just that at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

"This is a big ground and it is really important to score runs in the first game. I have been in a bit of form in the England series and it's good to start off the IPL on a positive note. What was more important is that we got a win. We just keep getting better and better. Sometimes some people will write you off but it's still early days and I'm enjoying my cricket," he smiled.

While many people have spoken about how Gayle is slowing down and is in the last stretch of his career, the Windies batsman announced that the youngsters in the team have his back and they want to win the T20 league for the Universe Boss.

"Our youngsters have a lot to offer for the team, they want to win the IPL for the Universe Boss. Eventually they got a better wicket to bat on, but our bowlers did the job for us. Sarfaraz (Khan) got some runs today and it was really good," he said.

Sarfaraz too made his pleasure known after hitting an unbeaten 46 off 29 balls. It has been a hard couple of years for the youngster after the initial stardom at the India U-19 level and then with Royal Challengers Bangalore, but the middle-order bat is looking to make this year count at KXIP.

"I have been working hard and I did whatever was in my hands out there. A long time coming, this innings, and I would like to continue to bat this way. I have never got to bat this high in the IPL and if I get chances then I feel like I can do this every time.

"This is a game of bluffs -- I knew it wasn't a slower one that the bowler was bowling, he bowled the normal one and I was ready for it and managed to play the ramp. The bowler bluffed me a few times, and I (bluffed) him a few times. My dad is also a cricketer and his feedback has helped me a lot in life," he said.

IANS
NEWS
A tribute to Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RR vs KXIP - 3 things to look forward to
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: Top 4 player battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chris Gayle becomes fastest batsman to score 4000 runs in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Batsmen who could win the Orange Cap
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RR vs KXIP – Predicted Overseas players for Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RR vs KXIP- Three reasons why KXIP won the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RR vs KXIP - Ashwin's 'mankading' and other moments that turned the game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP, Who Said What: World reacts as KXIP start the season in style
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 4, Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: Why KXIP will win the match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 5 | Today, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 4 | Yesterday
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us