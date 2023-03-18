LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2023, Final

The final match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 will see Lahore Qalandars (LAH) square off against Multan Sultans (MUL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, March 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The last time these two teams met was during Qualifier 1, where Multan Sultans won by 84 runs thanks to the likes of Kieron Pollard and Sheldon Cottrell.

Lahore Qalandars will give it their all to win the match, but Multan Sultans are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

LAH vs MUL Match Details

The PSL 2023 final will be played on March 18 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LAH vs MUL, Final

Date and Time: March 18, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium looks like a batting paradise. Fans can expect some big sixes from their favorite cricketers on this pitch. The Pacers may get some assistance in the death overs. Spinners who bowl in the right areas may get some wickets in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, where a total of 347 were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

LAH vs MUL Form Guide

LAH - Won 8 of their last 12 matches

MUL - Won 7 of their last 11 matches

LAH vs MUL Probable Playing XI

LAH Playing XI

No injury updates.

Sam Billings (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shahid Afridi (c), David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Haris Rauf, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Zamana Khan, and Ahsan Bhatti.

MUL Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, and Ihsanullah.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Rizwan

M Rizwan is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Billings is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

F Zaman

R Rossouw and F Zaman are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. A Shafique played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Ali

A Ali and D Wiese are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Ali is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Afridi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Rauf and S Afridi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

LAH vs MUL match captain and vice-captain choices

M Rizwan

M Rizwan will bat in the top order and also perform wicketkeeping duties for his team, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 516 runs in the last 11 matches.

S Afridi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Afridi as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has picked up 15 wickets and smashed 88 runs in the last 11 matches.

5 Must-Picks for LAH vs MUL, Match Final

F Zaman

S Afridi

M Rizwan

R Khan

A Shafique

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan

Batters: F Zaman, R Rossouw, A Shafique

All-rounders: A Ali

Bowlers: A Afridi, Ihsanullah, H Rauf, R Khan, S Afridi, S Cottrell

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan, S Billings

Batters: R Rossouw, A Shafique

All-rounders: A Ali, D Wiese

Bowlers: A Afridi, Ihsanullah, H Rauf, R Khan, S Afridi

