Leeward Islands T20 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The inaugural edition of the Leeward Islands T20 2025 is scheduled to take place from May 31 to June 9. All 17 games of the tournament will be hosted by the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Saint Peter's in the West Indies.

Ad

A total of six teams are taking part in this exciting competition, namely, Combined Islands, Nevis, Anguilla, Virgin Islands, St Kitts, and Antigua and Barbuda. The competition will begin on May 31 with Combined Islands taking on Nevis in the opening game, followed by a triple-header the following day on June 1.

The week-long tournament will follow a double round-robin format with all six teams facing the other five teams twice during the league stage. The team finishing at the top of the points table will directly qualify for the final, while the second and third-placed teams will square off in the lone semifinal to determine the second finalist.

Ad

Trending

Hayden Walsh (Antigua and Barbuda), Rahkeem Cornwall (Antigua and Barbuda), Jahmar Hamilton (Anguilla), Colin Archibald (Nevis), Keon Harding (St Kitts) are some of the key players taking part in the tournament.

Leeward Islands T20 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, May 31

Match 1: Combined Islands vs Nevis, 8:30 PM

Sunday, June 1

Match 2: Anguilla vs Virgin Islands, 12:30 AM

Match 3: St Kitts vs Antigua and Barbuda, 4:30 AM

Ad

Match 4: Combined Islands vs Virgin Islands, 8:30 AM

Monday, June 2

Match 5: Antigua and Barbuda vs Nevis, 12:30 AM

Match 6: Anguilla vs St Kitts, 4:30 AM

Tuesday, June 3

Match 7: Antigua and Barbuda vs Anguilla, 8:30 PM

Wednesday, June 4

Match 8: Combined Islands vs St Kitts, 12:30 AM

Match 9: Nevis vs Virgin Islands, 4:30 AM

Thursday, June 5

Match 10: Anguilla vs Nevis, 8:30 PM

Friday, June 6

Match 11: St Kitts vs Virgin Islands, 12:30 AM

Match 12: Combined Islands vs Antigua and Barbuda, 4:30 AM

Saturday, June 7

Ad

Match 13: Nevis vs St Kitts, 8:30 PM

Sunday, June 8

Match 14: Combined Islands vs Anguilla, 12:30 AM

Match 15: Virgin Islands vs Antigua and Barbuda, 4:30 AM

Monday, June 9

Semi Final: TBC vs TBC, 12:30 AM

Final: TBC vs TBC, 4:30 AM

Leeward Islands T20 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the Leeward Islands T20 2025 will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Leeward Islands T20 2025: Full Squads

Combined Islands

Ad

Damion Williams, Joshua Grant, Mrinal Wadhwa, Randel Longville, Shernyl Burns, Kriston Yearwood, Sherwin Peters, Zawandi White, Jemol Williams, Amarius Harris, Daniel Doram, Israel Morton, Stevel Rodney, Tyanick Honore

Anguilla

Asharn Hodge, Chesney Hughes, Oliver Walker, Useph Hodge, Andros Bowens, Dimitri Adams, Jaidel Richardson, Shivnarine Benjamin, Deon Burton, Jahmar Hamilton, Chamiqueko Landefort, Kishawn Richardson, Mark Gokarran, Raymond Adams

Virgin Islands

Doyle Jones, Keion De Jesus, Samuel Jones Jr, Garry Prince, Joel Williams, Julian Bennett, Ronniel Jeffrey, Alexi Bedford, Richard Francis, Ameri Hinds, Avishkar Sewkarran, Imran Smith, Joemal La Fleur, Reno Mittelholzer

Ad

St Kitts

Anthony Caines, Jerrickson Louis, Kunal Tilokani, Tristan Hanley, Caiden Francis, Cameron Pennyfeather, Tariq Newman, Eirette Richards, Jaleel Clarke, Xavier Saunders, Curdel Crooke, Keon Harding, Ruve Lowe, Shaquan Pemberton

Antigua and Barbuda

Bartlett Henry, Hayden Walsh, Jedidiah Martin, Kofi James, Micah Mckenzie, Rahkeem Cornwall, Tyrone Williams, Dahri Francis, Michael Dover, Elroy Francis Jr, Glenton Williams, Javier Spencer, Karima Gore, Nino Henry

Nevis

Adrian Williams, Akadianto Willett, Colin Archibald, Ross Powell, T’Jhari Clarke, Bodgenarine Sharma, Jamie Cornelius, Carlton Pluck, Rajani Didder, Shelton Forbes, Jaden Carmichael, Kimani Nisbett, Onaje Amory, Theron Bussue

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️