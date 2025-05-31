Leeward Islands T20 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The Leeward Islands T20 2025 season is scheduled to launch on Saturday, May 31. The upcoming season will be the inaugural edition of the tournament. Branded as a T20 festival of the Leeward Islands, as many as six teams will participate in the competition, namely Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Nevis, St Kitts, Combined Islands and Virgin Islands.

All matches in this T20 showdown will be hosted by the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound in Saint George.

Set to run until Monday, June 9 (as per IST); the week-long T20 event in Antigua and Barbuda will feature 17 matches, including 15 fixtures that will constitute the opening round of the season. Each of the six competing teams is scheduled to face each other in a double-round robin format. The team finishing at the top of the points table will directly qualify for the final.

The teams finishing second and third in the standings will be required to square off in the lone semifinal of the tournament. It is worth noting that the semifinal and the final encounters will be played on June 9.

The season will commence on May 31 with a match between Combined Islands and Nevis, and will follow up with a triple-header the following day on June 1. As per IST, two matches each have also been allotted to June 2, June 4 and June 6 dates, while a single fixture will be organized on the three remaining match days.

In light of the upcoming Leeward Islands T20 2025 season in the Caribbean, here is a look at the entire live streaming and live telecast details for the series.

Leeward Islands T20 2025 telecast channel list

Unfortunately for fans in India, the Leeward Islands T20 2025 season will not be available for live telecast on any television channel in the country.

Leeward Islands T20 2025: Live Streaming Details

The Leeward Islands T20 2025 season will be available for live streaming in India on the FanCode app and website.

