Legends Cricket Trophy 2023, Match 7, Guwahati Avengers vs Indore Knights: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Guwahati Avengers take on Indore Knights in the seventh game of the KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy on Saturday (March 25) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

The Avengers are bottom of the standings after their heavy seven-wicket defeat against Chandigarh Champs. Vishu Khatri’s 69 off 29 helped them post a challenging target of 181 for the Champs.

Rahul Yadav and captain Yusuf Pathan chipped in with useful scores of 48 and 30 respectively. The Champs chased down the target with 46 deliveries to spare, with Bhanu Seth scoring an unbeaten 48-ball 130.

The Knights, meanwhile, are third in the points table with two points from as many games. They're going off a seven-wicket loss to Champs on Thursday. After being sent in to bat first, the Knights were restricted to 107-8. The Champs romped home with 40 delivieries to spare, with Robin Bisht scoring an unbeaten 40-ball 60 with seven fours and two sixes.

Guwahati Avengers vs Indore Knights Match Details

Match: Guwahati Avengers vs Indore Knights, Match 7, KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023

Date and Time: March 25, 2023, Saturday; 03:00 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad

Guwahati Avengers vs Indore Knights Pitch Report

The pitch in Ghaziabad is a decent one for batters. Run-making hasn’t been tough. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way to go.

Guwahati Avengers vs Indore Knights Weather Forecast

There's be a seven percent chance of rain, but delays aren’t expected. The temperature could be around the 30-degree Celsius mark.

Guwahati Avengers vs Indore Knights Probable XIs

Guwahati Avengers

Upul Tharanga, Sanath Jayasuriya, C Ghadi, Peter Trego, Yusuf Pathan, S Nagar, P Tagade, Monty Panesar, Anureet Singh, Tino Best, V Khanna

Indore Knights

Dilshan Munaweera, Phil Mustard, Suresh Raina (C), Parvinder Awana, Deepak Sharma (wk), Ishwar Pandey, Jitendra Giri, Rajesh Dhabi, Sunil, Kapil Rana, Rajiv Tyagi.

Guwahati Avengers vs Indore Knights Match Prediction

The Avengers won’t be high on confidence after their big defeat in their first game. The Knights will start as the favourites.

Prediction: Indore Knights to win

Guwahati Avengers vs Indore Knights Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

