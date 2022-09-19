Legends League Cricket 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Legends League Cricket is all set for its second season, which will start on September 17, Saturday. Last time around, three teams participated in the tournament with the World Giants coming out on top.

The upcoming season of the LLC will have four teams, namely Indian Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings. Irfan Pathan will lead the Kings, while Virender Sehwag will captain the Giants. Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh will look after the Capitals and Tigers' captaincy, respectively.

Five stadiums will host the tournament's matches. This includes Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

Legends League Cricket 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, September 17

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, 7:30 pm.

Sunday, September 18

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, 7:30 pm.

Monday, September 19

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, 7:30 pm.

Wednesday, September 21

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, 7:30 pm.

Thursday, September 22

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, 7:30 pm.

Saturday, September 24

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, 7:30 pm.

Sunday, September 25

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, 7:30 pm.

Monday, September 26

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, September 27

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, 7:30 pm.

Thursday, September 29

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, 7:30 pm.

Friday, September 30

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, 7:30 pm.

Saturday, October 1

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, 7:30 pm.

Sunday, October 2

Qualifier, 7:30 pm.

Monday, October 3

Eliminator, 7:30 pm.

Wednesday, October 5

Final, 7:30 pm.

Legends League Cricket 2022: Live Streaming Details

The Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hostar will telecast and live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India. Fans can also tune in to the FanCode app or website to watch the matches live.

Legends League Cricket 2022: Squads

Bhilwara Kings

Former Ireland captain William Porterfield in action during a warm-up game

Irfan Pathan (c), Yusuf Pathan, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha (wk), William Porterfield, Samit Patel, Fidel Edwards, Matt Prior (wk), Nick Compton, Sreesanth, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Tino Best, Sudeep Tyagi.

Gujarat Giants

West Indies legend Chris Gayle will be one of many players fans will be eager to watch at Legends League Cricket 2022.

Virender Sehwag (c), Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel (wk), Ajantha Mendis, Manvinder Bisla (wk), Lendl Simmons, Mitchell McClenaghan, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Daniel Vettori, Ashoke Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Richard Levi, Chris Tremlett, Elton Chigumbura.

India Capitals

Recently retired Kiwi Ross Taylor could set the stage alight at Legends League Cricket 2022.

Gautam Gambhir (c), Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ashgar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Liam Plunkett, Rajat Bhatia, Hamilton Masakazda, Mashrafe Mortaza, John Mooney, Prosper Utseya, Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Farveez Maharoof, Pankaj Singh.

Manipal Tigers

Imran Tahir will be one of the bowlers to watch out for at Legends League Cricket 2022.

Harbhajan Singh (c), Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Phil Mustard (wk), Mohammad Kaif, Ryan Sidebottom, Lance Klusener, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Romesh Kaluwithrana (wk), Darren Sammy, Corey Anderson, Imran Tahir, Reetinder Sodhi, Parvinder Awana, VRV Singh.

