Logan Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Zimbabwe Cricket is hosting the 31st edition of the Logan Cup that got underway on Wednesday, December 6. Logan Cup is Zimbabwe's premier first-class tournament, inaugurated in 1993-1994. The Harare Sports Club and the Old Hararians, Harare, will host all the games of the campaign.

Mashonaland Eagles, Matabeleland Tuskers, Mid-West Rhinos, Mountaineers, and Southern Rocks are the five participating teams in this year's edition.

Mashonaland Eagles, led by Chamu Chibhabha, were declared winners of the previous edition after topping the points table with 122 points. They won three games while suffering one defeat and having four drawn encounters. Mid-West Rhinos, under the leadership of Tarisai Musakanda, were the runners-up with 117 points.

Mountaineers batter Ben Compton ended the last edition as the leading run-scorer with 714 runs from nine innings at an average of 79.33, amassing four centuries. With the ball, Matabeleland Tuskers' off-spinner Tapiwa Mufudza led the wickets charts with 29 scalps from 14 innings.

Mashonaland is the most successful team with nine titles so far. Matabeleland Tuskers won the tournament on five occasions.

The tournament was held as first-class competition till 2008-09 with four teams. Later, it was converted into a franchise competition, with five teams taking part.

Southern Rocks, who were the weakest side, got suspended from 2014-15 to 2016-17. Later in 2020-21, they made a comeback to win the season.

Logan Cup 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

December 6 to 9, 2023

Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mashonaland Eagles, 1:30 pm

Mountaineers vs Southern Rocks, 1:30 pm

December 13 to 16, 2023

Mid West Rhinos vs Mashonaland Eagles, 1:30 pm

Southern Rocks vs Matabeleleland Tuskers, 1:30 pm

December 20 to 23, 2023

Mashonaland Eagles vs Southern Rocks, 1:30 pm

Mountaineers vs Mid West Rhinos, 1:30 pm

January 3 to 6, 2024

Southern Rocks vs Mid West Rhinos, 1:30 pm

Mountaineers vs Matabeleland Tuskers, 1:30 pm

January 10 to 13, 2024

Mountaineers vs Mashonaland Eagles, 1:30 pm

Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mid West Rhinos, 1:30 pm

January 17 to 20, 2024

Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mashonaland Eagles, 1:30 pm

Mountaineers vs Southern Rocks, 1:30 pm

January 24 to 27, 2024

Southern Rocks vs Mashonaland Eagles, 1:30 pm

Mid West Rhinos vs Mountaineers, 1:30 pm

February 1 to 4, 2024

Mashonaland Eagles vs Mid West Rhinos, 1:30 pm

Matabeleland Tuskers vs Southern Rocks, 1:30 pm

February 8 to 11, 2024

Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mountaineers, 1:30 pm

Mid West Rhinos vs Southern Rocks, 1:30 pm

February 16 to 19, 2024

Mashonaland Eagles vs Mountaineers, 1:30 pm

Mid West Rhinos vs Matabeleland Tuskers, 1:30 pm

Logan Cup 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube Channel will live stream all the matches of Logan Cup 2023. However, there's no live broadcast of the tournament for fans in India.

Logan Cup 2023: Full Squads

Mashonaland Eagles

Faraz Akram (c), Nick Welch, Tapiwa Mufudza, Tanaka Chivanga, Alex Russell, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Larvet Masunda, Cunningham Ncube (wk), Hamza Sajjad, Marshal Takodza, Rodney Mupfudza

Matabeleland Tuskers

Nkosana Mpofu, Tanunurwa Makoni, Brian Chari (c), Awad Naqvi, Milton Shumba, Hamid Ali, Dalubhle Mboyi (wk), Ainsley Ndlovu, Ernest Masuku, Mamoon Ur Riaz, Mgcini Dube

Southern Rocks

Brian Mudzinganyama, Innocent Kaia, Roy Kaia, Richmond Mutumbami (c), Dom Bess, Johnathan Campbell, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), William Mashinge, Priviledge Chesa, Kudakwashe Macheka, Jalat Khan

Mountaineers

Joylord Gumbie (wk), Kevin Kasuza, Spencer Magodo, Dane Schandendorf, Tariro Makauyo, Wellington Masakadza (c), Donald Tiripano, Shingi Masakadza, Salman Mirza, Tendai Chatara, Vincent Masekesa

Mid West Rhinos

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Prince Masvaure (c), Tarisai Musakanda, Antum Naqvi, Tafara Chingwara, Remembrance Nyathi, Bright Matsiwe, Nyasha Mayavo (wk), Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Michael Chinouya