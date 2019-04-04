Lokuhettige charged with defying ICC corruption code

IANS FOLLOW NEWS News 20 // 04 Apr 2019, 16:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

ICC. (Photo: Twitter/@ICC)

Dubai, April 4 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged former Sri Lanka player Dilhara Lokuhettige with breaching the anti-corruption code on three counts. These are in addition to charges against him on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) last year.

Lokuhettige has been charged with influencing or agreeing to fix the result or progress or conduct any aspect of any international match. He has also been charged with trying to entice or instruct or encourage breach of code of conduct, directly or indirectly, as also for failing to disclose to the anti-corruption unit details of any approaches or invitations received by him to engage in corruption. The charges are under articles 2.1.1, 2.1.4 and 2.4.4.

Lokuhettige was charged with similar offences under the ECB code last November in connection with the T10 League in 2017. He was provisionally suspended by the ICC, which had been appointed by the ECB as designated anti-corruption official.

While that provisional suspension remains in force, he has been provisionally suspended under the ICC code, pending determination of new charges.

Lokuhettige has 14 days from April 3 to respond to the new charges. The ICC refused to make further comment in respect of these charges.