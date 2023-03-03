LQ vs MS Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 Match

Defending Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Lahore Qalandars will square off against last season's runners-up Multan Sultans tomorrow evening (March 4). Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host this rematch of the 2022 final.

Both Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans have continued their dominance in the league. The Qalandars are at the top of the standings right now with five wins from six matches. They have been unstoppable in the home leg of this year's competition so far.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, are currently second in the points table with four wins from six matches. The Sultans lost their previous match against the Karachi Kings.

Before the clash between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans begins, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the PSL.

LQ vs MS head-to-head record in PSL

Lahore Qalandars won their previous battle against the Multan Sultans (Image: Lahore Qalandars/Twitter)

The head-to-head record between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans stands even-steven at 7-7. The two franchises met once earlier this season, where Lahore recorded a one-run win.

LQ vs MS head-to-head record in Lahore ahead of PSL 2023

Lahore Qalandars have a 3-2 win-loss record in matches against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium. The two teams met in the 2022 final on this ground, where Lahore emerged victorious.

Last 5 LQ vs MS matches

Lahore Qalandars have been the more dominant team in the recent battles between last season's finalists. The Qalandars have won three of their previous matches against the Sultans. Here's a brief summary of those five games:

LQ (175/6) beat MS (174/6) by 1 run, Feb 13, 2023. LQ (180/5) beat MS (138) by 42 runs, Feb 27, 2022. MS (163/2) beat LQ (135/9) by 28 runs, Feb 23, 2022. LQ (182/4) beat MS (130) by 52 runs, Feb 11, 2022. MS (209/5) beat LQ (206/5) by 5 wickets, Jan 29, 2022.

