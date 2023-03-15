LQ vs MS Head-to-Head, Stats and Records you need to know before Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 Qualifier 1

PSL 2023 Qualifier 1 will take place tonight between table-toppers Lahore Qalandars and the second-placed Multan Sultans. The two teams performed brilliantly in the league stages of the Pakistan Super League and secured the top two positions in the points table.

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars finished at the helm of the standings with seven victories in 10 matches. They were quite dominant in their league-stage matches and finished with a net run rate of +0.915 despite suffering an 86-run defeat in their final game against the Karachi Kings.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have won six of their 10 matches and bagged the second position. Multan won their final two league games to earn a place in Qualifier 1 of PSL 2023.

The winner of this match will advance to the summit clash. Ahead of the clash between Lahore and Multan, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

LQ vs MS head-to-head record in PSL

Lahore Qalandars lead the head-to-head record in Pakistan Super League matches against the Multan Sultans by 8-7. Before PSL 2023, Multan held a 7-6 lead, but the Qalandars beat the Sultans twice during the league stage this year to take the lead.

Multan will have an opportunity to level the scores tonight at the Gaddafi Stadium. When the two sides met at this venue earlier in PSL 2023, Rashid Khan's 3/15 helped the Qalandars defeat the Sultans by 21 runs. Here's a detailed look at their head-to-head stats.

Matches Played Won by Lahore Qalandars Won by Multan Sultans 15 8 7 In PSL 2023 - 2 2 0

LQ vs MS head-to-head record in Lahore ahead of PSL 2023 Qualifier 1

As mentioned, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will play host to the clash between the Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans in the PSL 2023 playoffs. The pitch at this venue has helped the team batting first. All five PSL matches hosted by Lahore this year have ended in favor of teams batting first.

Lahore have played six matches against Multan at the Gaddafi Stadium. The home team has won four of them, while the visitors have emerged victorious twice. It is pertinent to note that Multan beat Lahore in Qualifier 1 of PSL 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium last year.

Matches Played in Lahore Won by Lahore Qalandars Won by Multan Sultans 6 4 2 In PSL 2023 - 1 1 0

Last 5 LQ vs MS matches

Lahore Qalandars have emerged victorious in four of their last five meetings against the Multan Sultans. Multan won the Qualifier 1 match against Lahore last year, but the Qalandars avenged that defeat with a win in the final match of the competition.

Lahore also beat Multan in the opening game of PSL 2023 by a small margin of one run. Fakhar Zaman starred in that match for Lahore, scoring 66 runs off 42 balls. All eyes will be on the experienced Lahore batter in tonight's clash as well.

Here's a short summary of their last five matches:

LQ (180/9) beat MS (159/7) by 21 runs, Mar 4, 2023. LQ (175/6) beat MS (174/6) by 1 run, Feb 13, 2023. LQ (180/5) beat MS (138) by 42 runs, Feb 27, 2022. MS (163/2) beat LQ (135/9) by 28 runs, Feb 23, 2022. LQ (182/4) beat MS (130) by 52 runs, Feb 11, 2022.

