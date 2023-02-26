Create

LQ vs PZ Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 Match

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Feb 26, 2023 16:41 IST
Peshawar Zalmi will play their 5th match of PSL 2023 (Image: PSL)
Peshawar Zalmi will play their 5th match of PSL 2023 (Image: PSL)

Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) will square off against defending champions Lahore Qalandars (LQ) in tonight's PSL 2023 match. The two teams are currently in the middle-muddle of the standings.

Lahore Qalandars own the third position in the points table with two victories from three matches. They started their campaign with a win against Multan Sultans but then lost against Karachi Kings before defeating the Quetta Gladiators.

Peshawar Zalmi are one spot below the Lahore Qalandars in the standings. The Babar Azam-led outfit have recorded two wins in four matches so far.

Ahead of the battle between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2023, here are the head-to-head stats between the two teams.

LQ vs PZ head-to-head record in PSL

Peshawar Zalmi lead the head-to-head record in PSL matches against Lahore Qalandars by 9-6. However, Lahore have won five of their last six battles.

LQ vs PZ head-to-head record in Lahore ahead of PSL 2023

Speaking of the head-to-head record at tonight's venue, it stands even-stevens at 1-1. Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi have evenly split their two meetings at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Last 5 LQ vs PZ matches

Lahore Qalandars have defeated Peshawar Zalmi in four of their last five clashes. Their previous game ended in a tie, where Peshawar emerged victorious in the one-over eliminator. Here is a short summary of those five games:

  1. PZ (158/7) beat LQ (158/8) via Super Over, Feb 21, 2022.
  2. LQ (199/4) beat PZ (170/9) by 29 runs, Feb 2, 2022.
  3. LQ (170/8) beat PZ (160/8) by 10 runs, Jun 10, 2021.
  4. LQ (143/6) beat PZ (140/6) by 4 wickets, Feb 21, 2021.
  5. LQ (171/5) beat PZ (170/9) by 5 wickets, Nov 14, 2020.

Will Lahore Qalandars continue their recent dominance against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2023? Share your views in the comments box below.

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...