Maharaja Trophy 2023, Match 26, Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Streaming Details

Shivamogga Lions take on Hubli Tigers in the 25th match of the 2023 Maharaja Trophy on Friday, August 25.

The Lions had a rollercoaster of a game, initially starting off on a low note due to Ullal's early fall, there was a sense of unease that carried on throughout the match. Kadam and Naveen were also unable to gain the momentum they needed, resulting in consistent wicket falls.

Although Kumar and Bhatia managed to briefly reignite some hope with a few good hits, the Dragons' bowlers proved to be too strong in the end. It was nail-biting at times, but the Dragons ultimately secured victory thanks to their consistent efforts. The Lions' failure to overcome their batting troubles ultimately led to their demise with the Dragons’ bowlers sharing the credit for a well-deserved win.

On the other hand, in a seemingly strategic move, the Hubli Tigers made squad experimentation their priority instead of winning. This decision was likely due to their probable knockout qualification. The Gulbarga Mystics enjoyed a comfortable win, but the Tigers took advantage of the opportunity to test their bench strength.

The match began with Mystics losing early wickets, but Noronha and Smaran's partnership showcased wise batting. They played it safe with steady strike rotation and occasional boundaries, resulting in a remarkable third-wicket alliance of over 100 runs. This match highlighted the Tigers' keen focus on assessing their team as a whole in the context of the tournament.

Fans are in for an exciting match as both teams showcase their individuality and tactics. They are expected to fiercely battle it out, potentially influencing their tournament trajectory!

Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers Match Details

Match: Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers, Match 26

Date & Time: August 25th, 2023, 05:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers Pitch Report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium's track is great for both batters and spinners. The pacers will also benefit to some extent from this track. After making it through the first few balls and becoming acclimated to the pitch, batters will be at ease in using their strokes. The average first innings score at this venue is 150, with teams who win the toss typically opting to chase the total.

Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers Weather Forecast

Expect partly cloudy skies and pleasant conditions with a temperature of 32°C (approximately 89.6°F). There's no anticipated precipitation, humidity is at 51%, and a gentle breeze at 13 km/h is likely to contribute to a comfortable weather experience on Friday.

Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers Probable Playing XIs

Shivamogga Lions Team News

No major injury concerns

Shivamogga Lions Probable Playing XI

Rohan Kadam, Nihal Ullal (wk), Rohan Naveen, Abhinav Manohar, S Shivaraj, Shreyas Gopal (c), Kranthi Kumar, Deepak Devadiga, Pranav Bhatia, Vasuki Koushik, Aditya Somanna.

Hubli Tigers Team News

No major injury concerns

Hubli Tigers Probable Playing XI

Luvnith Sisodia, Mohammed Taha, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Manvanth Kumar L, Manish Pandey (c), Praveen Dubey, Malliksab Sirur, MB Darshan, KC Cariappa, Clement Rajmohan, Vidhwath Kaverappa.

Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers Match Prediction

As only a few matches are left before the semi-final starts, it would be expected that Hubli Tigers will no longer be making changes to their squad and will be back with their prominent playing 11 for the match against the Shivamogga Lions.

The dominance of Hubli Tigers is quite evident in this tournament. Even though they did not play their main team in the last couple of games, they hold the position at the top with 12 points as it is. Compared to Shivamogga Lions, Hubli Tigers any day stand favorites to win the match!

Prediction: Hubli Tigers is to win the 26th match of Maharaja Trophy 2023.

Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode