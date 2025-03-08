Malaysia Tri-Nation T20 Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Malaysia is set to host Bahrain and Hong Kong cricket teams for a tri-nation T20 series in March. The series will kick off with a match between the hosts and Bahrain in Kuala Lumpur on March 10. The series will mark a return of Malaysia to T20Is after a gap of six months.

The Hong Kong cricket team also played its previous T20I match back in September 2024 during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A. Bahrain, on the other hand, recently toured Singapore for a five-match T20I series. With the final two games being washed out, the Bahrain team won the series by a 3-0 margin.

Nonetheless, the upcoming T20I tri-nation series between the three teams will feature seven matches, including one final scheduled for March 17.

Each team will face each other twice in a double round-robin format. All matches will be hosted by the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Moreover, all the matches of the T20I tri-nation series will also be ‘day’ affairs.

Interestingly, there is no gap between each of the first six fixtures. The final, however, will be staged at the Bayuemas Oval a couple of days after the sixth match of the tri-series.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, squads, match timings and other details regarding the Malaysia Tri-Nation T20 Series 2025:

Malaysia Tri-Nation T20 Series 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Monday, March 10

Match 1 – Malaysia vs Bahrain, 8:30 AM

Tuesday, March 11

Match 2 – Bahrain vs Hong Kong, 8:30 AM

Wednesday, March 12

Match 3 – Malaysia vs Hong Kong, 8:30 AM

Thursday, March 13

Match 4 – Malaysia vs Bahrain, 8:30 AM

Friday, March 14

Match 5 – Bahrain vs Hong Kong, 8:30 AM

Saturday, March 15

Match 6 – Malaysia vs Hong Kong, 8:30 AM

Monday, March 17

Final – TBC vs TBC, 8:30 AM

Malaysia Tri-Nation T20 Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the entire Malaysia Tri-Nation T20 Series 2025 will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Malaysia Tri-Nation T20 Series 2025: Full squads

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz, Ahmed Aqeel, Aslam Khan, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Amir, Syed Aziz, Vijay Unni, Virandeep Singh, Ainool Hafizs (wk), Khizar Hayat, Muhammad Wafiq, Pavandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Sharvin Muniandy.

Bahrain

Fiaz Ahmed, Junaid Aziz, Muhammad Basil, Sohail Ahmed, Asif Ali, Imran Anwar, Ahmer Bin Nasir (wk), Prashant Kurup (wk), Ubaid Martuza (wk), Abdul Majid, Ali Dawood, Asif Shaikh, Imran Khan, Rizwan Butt, Sai Sarthak.

Hong Kong

Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Aizaz Khan, Anas Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Anshy Rath (wk), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Ali Hassan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Darsh Vora, Ehsan Khan.

