Malaysia Tri Nation T20I Series 2023, Papua New Guinea vs Malaysia, Match 5: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

Saturday, September 23, will see an eagerly awaited fifth match of the Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I series, pitting Malaysia against Papua New Guinea in Kuala Lumpur.

Papua New Guinea lead the table with a perfect record so far, securing four points and an outstanding +2.258 net run rate. They defeated Hong Kong by 22 runs in their last game and will aim to continue their winning streak in the upcoming fixtures.

Similar to Papua New Guinea, Malaysia, after winning two of their three matches, have also collected four points. With a solid net run rate of +1.611, they look to be in good form and shape. Coming off a convincing 23-run win over Hong Kong in their previous outing, Malaysia have set the stage for a thrilling clash with Papua New Guinea.

Papua New Guinea vs Malaysia Match Details

Match: Papua New Guinea vs Malaysia, Match 5

Date & Time: September 23, 2023, 08:00 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Papua New Guinea vs Malaysia Pitch Report

The Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, boasts a flat pitch, offering even bounce and pace, favoring batters. The dry climate can aid spinners later in the match, making it an enticing ground for both batters and spin bowlers.

Papua New Guinea vs Malaysia Weather Forecast

On Saturday, expect thundershowers with a temperature of 86°F (approximately 30°C). The weather forecast indicates a 60% chance of precipitation, with humidity at 74%, and a gentle breeze of 6 mph.

Papua New Guinea vs Malaysia Probable Playing XIs

Papua New Guinea Team News

No major injury concerns

Papua New Guinea Probable Playing XI

Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Kiplin Doriga (wk), Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Riley Hekure, Alei Nao, John Kariko, Nosaina Pokana, Norman Vanua.

Malaysia Team News

No major injury concerns

Malaysia Probable Playing XI

Syed Aziz Mubarak, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Amir Azim, Ahmad Faiz (c), Virandeep Singh, Ainool Hafizs (wk), Aslam Khan Malik, Khizar Hayat, Vijay Unni, Rizwan Haider, Sharvin Muniandy.

Papua New Guinea vs Malaysia Match Prediction

Papua New Guinea accumulated four points, winning both of their games, whereas Malaysia needed three matches to attain the same four-point mark, including a loss. This establishes Papua New Guinea as the clear favorite in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Papua New Guinea to win the game.

Papua New Guinea vs Malaysia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode