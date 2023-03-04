MBL vs VAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Match 9

The 9th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will see the Vashi Warriors (VAW) squaring off against Mira Bhayandar Lions (MBL) at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane on Saturday, March 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MBL vs VAW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Mira Bhayandar Lions have won one of their last two matches. The Vashi Warriors, too, have secured a single victory in two appearances.

Mira Bhayandar Lions are a tough team, but the Vashi Warriors are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MBL vs VAW Match Details

The 9th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on March 4 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VAW vs MBL, Match 9

Date and Time: 4th March 2023, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Kalyan Tuskers and Ambernath Avengers, where a total of 339 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

MBL vs VAW Form Guide

MBL - L W

VAW - W L

MBL vs VAW Probable Playing XI

MBL Playing XI

No injury updates

Shashank Shekhar (wk), Satyalaksh Jain, Srujan Athawle, Rugved More, Parth Chandan, Jahangir Ansari, Anil Panday, Abhishek Srivastava, Shivam Agrawal, Ankit Chavan, Yaseem Shaikh

VAW Playing XI

No injury updates

Prasad Pawar (wk), Nikhil Patil, Jaideep Pardeshi, Hardik Karangale, Siddhant Singh, Gopendra Bohara, Anurag, Hrushikesh Pawar, Atul Singh, Nirankar Sharma, Dhrummil Matkar

MBL vs VAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Pawar

P Pawar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Shekhar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Jain

S Jain and J Pardeshi are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Athawle played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Pawar

H Pawar and R More are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Matkar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Singh and G Bohara. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Panday is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MBL vs VAW match captain and vice-captain choices

H Pawar

H Pawar will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 48 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

P Pawar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Pawar as he will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 98 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for MBL vs VAW, Match 9

R More

P Pawar

H Pawar

A Singh

D Matkar

Mira Bhayandar Lions vs Vashi Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Mira Bhayandar Lions vs Vashi Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Pawar

Batters: S Jain, S Athawle, J Pardeshi

All-rounders: R More, D Matkar, H Pawar, A Srivastava

Bowlers: A Singh, A Panday, G Bohara

Mira Bhayandar Lions vs Vashi Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Pawar

Batters: S Jain, S Athawle

All-rounders: R More, D Matkar, H Pawar, A Srivastava, S Singh

Bowlers: A Singh, A Panday, G Bohara

