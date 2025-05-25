MCA Super Series Men's 50 Overs 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The MCA Super Series Men’s 50 Overs 2025 season will begin on Monday, May 26. Organised by Malaysia Cricket, the upcoming 2025 edition will be a quadrangular affair, with four teams participating in the tournament. The teams are Western Warriors, Central Smashers, Northern Strikers, and Southern Hitters.

14 matches will be played in the competition, with the first 12 constituting the opening round. Each team is scheduled to face the others twice in a double round-robin format, and the top two sides on the points table at the end of the league stage will qualify for the final on Wednesday, June 4. Notably, the remaining two teams will square off in a third-placed playoff a day before.

All matches will be played in a 50-over format. Two Kuala Lumpur based venues in Malaysia, the Bayuemas Oval and the STC Oval, will host the entire 10-day event. While the stadiums will alternate during the league fixtures, the Bayuemas Oval will stage the third placed playoff and the final.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, squads, and match timings for the MCA Super Series Men's 50 Overs 2025 season:

MCA Super Series Men's 50 Overs 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Monday, May 26

Match 1 – Western Warriors vs Central Smashers, Bayuemas Oval, 7:00 AM

Match 2 – Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters, STC Oval, 7:30 AM

Tuesday, May 27

Match 3 – Central Smashers vs Southern Hitters, Bayuemas Oval, 7:00 AM

Match 4 – Northern Strikers vs Western Warriors, STC Oval, 7:30 AM

Thursday, May 29

Match 5 – Northern Strikers vs Central Smashers, Bayuemas Oval, 7:00 AM

Match 6 – Western Warriors vs Southern Hitters, STC Oval, 7:30 AM

Friday, May 30

Match 7 – Western Warriors vs Central Smashers, Bayuemas Oval, 7:00 AM

Match 8 – Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters, STC Oval, 7:30 AM

Saturday, May 31

Match 9 – Central Smashers vs Southern Hitters, Bayuemas Oval, 7:00 AM

Match 10 – Northern Strikers vs Western Warriors, STC Oval, 7:30 AM

Monday, June 2

Match 11 – Northern Strikers vs Central Smashers, Bayuemas Oval, 7:00 AM

Match 12 – Western Warriors vs Southern Hitters, STC Oval, 7:30 AM

Tuesday, June 3

Third-placed playoff – TBC vs TBC, Bayuemas Oval, 7:30 AM

Wednesday, June 4

Final – TBC vs TBC, Bayuemas Oval, 7:00 AM

MCA Super Series Men's 50 Overs 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The MCA Super Series Men's 50 Overs 2025 will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

MCA Super Series Men's 50 Overs 2025: Full squads

Central Smashers

Aiman Zaquan, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Haziq Aiman, Rahul Kumar, Sultan Munawar, Alamgir Khan, Amjad Ali, Arslan Shabir, Hasnain Ahmed, Muhammad Sufyan, Shahbaz Ali, Sheraz Farrukh, Syed Aziz, Muhammad Muneeb, Muhammad Shahzad, Ali Javed, Aqib Javed, Malik Bilal, Muhammad Muqri Bin Jafri, Muhammad Zafar, and Naveed Ahmed

Northern Strikers

Ahmad Faiz, Chandan Kumar, Rajkumar Rajendran, Shiva Gundra, Peter Isaac, Prashant Pawar, Saleh Shadman, Santosh Gosavi, Sukhwinder Singh, Anil Fellixx, Arifur Rahman, Syed Rehmatullah, Ahmad Asby, Hasnat Nisar, Pavandeep Singh, and Rizwan Haider

Southern Hitters

Charles Gill, Hassan Masood, Jamshaid Akhtar, Muhamad Syahadat, Muhammad Imran, Nasir Abbas, Saifullah Malik, Amir Khan, Arsalan Al Moazzam, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Faheem, Muhammad Qaisar, Aslam Khan, Muhammad Waqas, Zaheer Ahmad, Fitri Sham, Irfan Saifi, Muhammad Faisal, Rahim Khan Malik, Tahzeeb Ahmad, and Umair Ahmad

Western Warriors

Ali Murad, Devin Sehar, Jinendra Muraly, Kashif Shahzad, Sharvin Muniandy, Zakir Ullah, Amjad Aman, Kamran Hameed, Kishan Kumar, Murad Ali, Virandeep Singh, Farooq Ahmad, Gunasharan Kasalanati, Khizar Hayat, Mazhar Khan, Rajesh Geetakrishnan, Shaheer Kanni Poyil, Shakeel Ahmed, and Zahid Fazal

