MCA Women's T20 Inter-State Championship 2023-24: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Malaysian Cricket Association is all set to host the second edition of the MCA Women's T20 Inter-State Championship, starting on Thursday, December 28. The YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi and the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur will host all the matches of the campaign.

A total of seven teams will take part in the competition, namely Johor Women, Sabah Women, Penang Women, Selangor Women, Pahang Women, Perak Women, and Negeri Sembilan Women.

Team Kuala Lumpur were the champions of the previous edition after defeating Penang by eight wickets in the final. However, Kuala Lumpur will not be part of the second season due to undisclosed reasons.

Each team will play six games in a single round-robin format, with the top two sides at the end of the league stage moving to the grand finale, scheduled on January 6, 2024. The third and fourth-placed teams will lock horns in the third-place playoff.

This tournament will give women's cricketers across the country an ideal platform to rub shoulders with some experienced cricketers and gain exposure. Additionally, this campaign will be useful for budding cricketers to make it to the national side in the near future.

Perak Women ended the previous season in third place after defeating Johar. Wan Julia was the leading run-scorer with 202 runs from four innings, averaging 101. Nur Fatin Aisyah was the leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps.

MCA Women's T20 Inter-State Championship 2023-24: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, December 28

Match 1 - Johor Women vs Sabah Women, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 6:30 am

Match 2 - Penang Women vs Selangor Women, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 8:00 am

Match 3 - Pahang Women vs Perak Women, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 10:15 am

Friday, December 29

Match 4 - Negeri Sembilan Women vs Johor Women, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 6:30 am

Match 5 - Perak Women vs Sabah Women, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 8:00 am

Match 6 - Selangor Women vs Pahang Women, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 10:15 am

Saturday, December 30

Match 7- Pahang Women vs Panang Women, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 6:30 am

Match 8 - Sabah Women vs Selangor Women, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 8:00 am

Match 9 - Perak Women vs Negeri Sembilan Women, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 10:15 am

Monday, January 1

Match 10 - Johor Women vs Perak Women, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 6:30 am

Match 11 - Selangor Women vs Negeri Sembilan Women, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 8:00 am

Match 12 - Penang Women vs Sabah Women, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 10:15 am

Tuesday, January 2

Match 13 - Negeri Sembilan Women vs Penang Women, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 6:30 am

Match 14 - Sabah Women vs Pahang Women, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 8:00 am

Match 15 - Selangor Women vs Johor Women, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 10:15 am

Wednesday, January 3

Match 16 - Pahang Women vs Negeri Sembilan Women, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 6:30 am

Match 17 - Perak Women vs Selangor Women, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 8:00 am

Match 18 - Penang Women vs Johor Women, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 10:15 am

Friday, January 5

Match 19 - Johor Women vs Pahang Women, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 6:30 am

Match 20 - Penang Women vs Perak Women, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 8:00 am

Match 21 - Negeri Sembilan Women vs Sabah Women, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 10:15 am

Saturday, January 6

Third place playoff, TBC vs TBC, 6:00 am

Final, TBC vs TBC, 9:45 am

MCA Women's T20 Inter-State Championship 2023-24: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The MCA Women's T20 Inter-State Championship 2023-24 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. However, there is no live broadcast of the tournament for fans in India.

MCA Women's T20 Inter-State Championship 2023-24: Full Squads

Penang Women

Fatin Fasya Farisya, Khairul Elismalia, Nir Ain Syafikah, Nur Nafisah Zakaria, Aleya Qistina, Jannahtul Sofiya, Nor Sakinah, Nur Shanabila, Ummul Afifah Batrisyia, Darling Nada Zahra (wk), Nur Tasnim Elisa (wk), Wan Julia (wk), Amalin Sorfina, Nik Nur Atiela, Nur Alya Syamiza, Nur Nazatul Aisya, Nurul Izzah Irdhina, Putri Ranieya

Johor Women

Alya Asmawi, Nannaphat Chaihan, Noor Syahira, Karim Norshafina, Binti Nooh, Nurhilmelda Johari, Nurhilmiza Johari, Nabilah Zaid, Nazatul Binti, Nuriman Halid, Zahirah Helmi, Suwanan Khiaoto (wk), Marsya Zafarani, Nur Arianna Natsya, Nur Isma Daniel, Nur Nadihirah, Nur Natasya Nazira, Nur Shuana Jalil, Siti Alyazis

Perak Women

Mas Elysa, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Nur Syaezliana Binti Abdullah, Nur Aishah, Nur Alya Batrisyia Bt Zulkhairi, Nuratika Husna Binti Mohd Hafiz, Nurr Fatin Aisyah, Nurhasyimah Tajuddin (wk), Siti Adlina Arissa Binti Mohd Azhar (wk), Fatin Nurdiana Mohd Rizal, Irdina Beh Nabil, Nur Ain Binti Roslan, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nuranis Syahira Binti Abdullah

Pahang Women

Ainul Mardhiah Rosmadi, Insyirah Zakaria, Nur Hashilah Makhtar, Nur Zahra, Sharifah Nurqaseh Firdhiya, Wan Nurhidayah Sabri, Yus Anisa, Ainul Farhanah, Ainul Fatihah Zain, Musfirah Nur Azmi, Nur Aimi Sulwana, Rayhanah Mohd Rosli, Nur Iman Yazid (wk), Ainur Amelina, Aula Shamzuri, Damia Amani, Iylia Raihanah, Izzati Nabila Roslin

Sabah Women

Jennyka Rajius, Jusiareiliny Gaebreil, Marnny Tony, Nur Mesira Harun, Phutherilyn Vialistary, Diana Udi, Jaidah Poel, Nuni Mohd Safry, Neserle Yean Alik (wk), Nur Binti Ariff (wk), Erminun Binti Tulrahim, Sapna Moses, Siti Binti Mohaily, Suabika Manivannan

Negeri Sembilan Women

Filzatul Izzah Fauzan, Nur Alya Errisya Norzain, Nur Fatin Afida Fazly, Nur Hidayah Helmi, Nurnisrina Qaisara Ghazali, Syasya Maisarah Sahrul Harifin, Aimuni Athirah Armizal, Nur Rabiatul Humairah Azizan, Nurnabila Najwa Yazid, Siti Aqilah Rahman, Nurhazwani Adi Kenchana (wk), Diana Danielle Zaki, Nasrifa Ayuni Saharudin, Siti Nuraina Natasha Ali

Selangor Women

Airien Natasha Maslan, Alia Hisham, Nabila Roziella Binti Rujay, Nasrin Nasrizan, Ainna Hashim, Amni Romzi, Nurul Natasha, Nurul Shakira Norzalwi, Winifred Duraisingam, Aina Najwa (wk), Nur Aliya Hairun (wk), Allysa Ahmad Junaidi, Dhanusri Muhunan, Nur Liyana Ismail, Nur Qalysha Noreffendi

