MD vs SL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 match – August 14, 2023

The third game of the Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament will take place between Mangalore Dragons and Shivamogga Lions at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game will officially kick off at 1 PM IST on Monday, August 14.

Mangalore Dragons did not have the best of the seasons in 2022 as they finished fifth in the points table with only four wins in 10 games. On the other hand, Shivamogga Lions finished last in the points table with only three wins in 10 games. Both teams will be eager to do well this season, starting with their opening fixture.

As we build up to this fixture, let us evaluate the top three players whom you should choose as a captain or a vice-captain in your MD vs SL Dream11 match.

# 3 Abhinav Manohar (SL) - 9 credits

Abhinav Manohar is relatively young in his cricketing career and has a bright future ahead of him. Known for his attacking stroke play, the 28-year-old has a scintillating strike rate of 151.76 and averages just around 30. Furthermore, he has two half-centuries to his name.

Considering his ability to clear the boundary with ease, Manohar should most likely feature as a captain or vice-captain in your MD vs SL Dream11 match.

# 2 Shreyas Gopal (SL) - 9 credits

Shreyas Gopal is a very deceptive leg-break bowler who can bat in the middle order as well. He has picked up 95 wickets at a jaw-dropping average of 20.92. His figures of 5/11 remain the best so far in this format. In addition, he has also grabbed two five-wicket hauls and has a killer strike rate of 16.6. Moreover, he can play some decent cameos low down the order and has the best score of 48*.

Gopal can certainly be magical with the bat and the ball and should definitely feature in your MD vs SL Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

# 1 Krishnappa Gowtham (MD) - 9 credits

Krishnappa Gowtham is an off-spinning allrounder who is largely seen as a T20 specialist. He has made a few appearances for the Men in Blue in ODI cricket as well. He has claimed 65 wickets at a stunning average of 29.81 which includes his best figures of 4/19. His economy rate is also on the lower side hovering around 7.2 RPO.

In addition, Gowtham is a powerful striker of the cricket ball and has an explosive strike rate of 157.01, with his best score in this format being 60. Considering the all-around skills he has at his disposal, he should definitely feature in your MD vs SL Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

