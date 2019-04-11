Me and Sourav have got similar ideas: Ponting

Ricky Ponting. (File Photo: IANS)

Kolkata, April 11 (IANS) They were once part of one of the biggest rivalries in world cricket, but Ricky Ponting now enjoys Sourav Ganguly's company and is more often than not on the same page as the former India captain, as they try to end Delhi Capitals' dry run and help them capture their first Indian Premier League title.

Ganguly was roped in as Delhi's advisor at the start of the season, raising a few eyebrows regarding conflict of interest as he is also the Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) president.

Ganguly swept those issues under the carpet and is expected to be in the 'away' team's dugout when Delhi take on Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League game here.

Asked how it feels to work with Ganguly, Delhi's head coach Ponting said it's fun.

"We have got very similar ideas and views on the game which has made us work well together. I love working with him," the former Australia captain said.

"We've always going on well since our playing days. Since we've retired, we've caught up a couple times a year at least.

"I've always enjoyed his company. I think all the boys have enjoyed it as well."

Ponting said Ganguly is very passionate about Delhi and his inputs will be key on Friday at Eden Gardens, a ground he knows like the back of his hand.

"He's very passionate about Delhi Capitals and the success that we're hoping to bring to the team so we're working well together.

"He's said all along that he expects it to be a very good pitch.

"I think the reason they have been so good as the curators decided to leave it just a little bit more grass and they haven't sort of spun as much. It has pretty good pace and bounce and the ball tends to swing a bit here as well because of the humid conditions," Ponting elaborated on the pitch.

All eyes were on Ganguly on the eve of the match as the celebrated southpaw was seen helping left-handers in the side get a hang of the surface.

The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram and Rahul Tewatia are the left handers in the side and Ganguly spent a lot of time with them.

According to reports, Ganguly is likely to depose in person before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ombudsman regarding conflict of interest as Justice (Retd) D.K. Jain might just want to hear him out before taking the final call.

Three Kolkata based fans -- Bhaswati Santua, Ranjit Seal and Abhijeet Mukherjee -- in a letter to the BCCI Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer Jain alleged that Ganguly's dual role is a case of conflict of interest, and they fear he might have it his way with the pitch curator ahead of the game.

Ganguly, however, in his written reply to the Ombudsman's notice, has categorically denied the charge.