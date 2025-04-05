Melbourne T10 Invitational 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Melbourne T10 Invitational 2025 is a domestic T10 tournament organized by Cricket Victoria. It will provide a platform for players in different states of Australia to compete in elite games.

Five BBL Academy sides will participate — Sydney Thunder Academy, Sydney Sixers Academy, Adelaide Strikers Academy, Melbourne Renegades Academy, and Melbourne Stars Academy.

Harry Dixon, Oliver Peake, and Xavier Crone, who played for the Melbourne Renegades in the last season of the Big Bash League (BBL), represent the academy. The Melbourne Stars have seven players in their squad who will bring the experience of playing in the BBL. The list includes Sam Harper, who has featured in 91 games in the BBL. Another big name in the tournament is Tom Rogers, who has played over 30 games in the Big Bash League.

The tournament will start on April 7 and conclude on April 17. Each team will play eight matches in the tournament. The total number of matches, including the eliminator and final in the tournament, is 22. All the matches will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

On that note, let’s look at the full schedule, timings, live streaming details, and full squads for the Melbourne T10 Invitational 2025:

Melbourne T10 Invitational 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST) details

Monday, April 7

Match 1: Sydney Thunder Academy vs Melbourne Renegades Academy, 8:30 AM

Match 2: Sydney Sixers Academy vs Melbourne Stars Academy, 11:00 AM

Tuesday, April 8

Match 3: Adelaide Strikers Academy vs Sydney Thunder Academy, 8:30 AM

Match 4: Melbourne Stars Academy vs Melbourne Renegades Academy, 11:00 AM

Wednesday, April 9

Match 5: Melbourne Renegades Academy vs Sydney Sixers Academy, 8:30 AM

Match 6: Sydney Sixers Academy vs Adelaide Strikers Academy, 11:00 AM

Thursday, April 10

Match 7: Sydney Thunder Academy vs Melbourne Stars Academy, 8:30 AM

Match 8: Melbourne Stars Academy vs Adelaide Strikers Academy, 11:00 AM

Friday, April 11

Match 9: Sydney Thunder Academy vs Sydney Sixers Academy, 8:30 AM

Match 10: Melbourne Renegades Academy vs Melbourne Stars Academy, 11:00 AM

Saturday, April 12

Match 11: Adelaide Strikers Academy vs Sydney Sixers Academy, 8:30 AM

Match 12: Melbourne Renegades Academy vs Adelaide Strikers Academy, 11:00 AM

Sunday, April 13

Match 13: Sydney Thunder Academy vs Melbourne Stars Academy, 8:30 AM

Match 14: Sydney Thunder Academy vs Adelaide Strikers Academy, 11:00 AM

Monday, April 14

Match 15: Melbourne Renegades Academy vs Sydney Sixers Academy, 8:30 AM

Match 16: Melbourne Renegades Academy vs Sydney Thunder Academy, 11:00 AM

Tuesday, April 15

Match 17: Sydney Sixers Academy vs Melbourne Stars Academy, 8:30 AM

Match 18: Melbourne Renegades Academy vs Adelaide Strikers Academy, 11:00 AM

Wednesday, April 16

Match 19: Sydney Thunder Academy vs Sydney Sixers Academy, 8:30 AM

Match 20: Adelaide Strikers Academy vs Melbourne Stars Academy, 11:00 AM

Thursday, April 17

Eliminator: TBC vs TBC, 4:30 AM

Final: TBC vs TBC, 7:00 AM

Melbourne T10 Invitational 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the 2025 edition of the Melbourne T10 Invitational matches will be available on FanCode.

Melbourne T10 Invitational 2025: Full Squads

Sydney Thunder Academy

Bailey Abela, Blake Nikitaras, Jake Lehmann, Riley Kingsell, Yuvraj Sharma, Angus McTaggart, Peter Francis, Riley Ayre, Ryan Hicks (wk), Charlie Anderson, Connor O'Riordan, Hanno Jacobs, Liam Doddrell, Ross Pawson, Ryan Hadley, Toby Gray

Sydney Sixers Academy

Brock Fitton, Harjas Singh, Tristan Kennedy, Addison Sheriff, Austin Waugh, Jack Nisbet, John James, Lachlan Shaw (wk), Connor Cook, Jake Scott, Joel Davies, Ryan Gupta

Adelaide Strikers Academy

Hamish Case, Jake Winter, Aidan Cahill, Deakin Murphy, Harry Manenti, Jerrssis Wadia, Noah McFadyen, Ryan King, Isaac Conway (wk), Aubrey Stockdale, Hayden Schiller, Josh Kann, Tim Oakley, Tom O'Connell

Melbourne Renegades Academy

Aiman Nadeem, Cameron Hemp, Dylan Brasher, Farzan Chowna, Harry Dixon, Mitch Jameson, Ollie Peake, Arjun Nair, Aryan Sharma, Lachlan Bangs, Xavier Crone, Jai Lemire (wk), Scott Edwards (wk), Callum Stow, Cameron McClure, David Moody, Harkirat Bajwa, Jackson Smith, Lachy Bangs, Michael Archer

Melbourne Stars Academy

Ashley Chandrasinghe, Blake Macdonald, Campbell Kellaway, Shobit Singh, Thomas Rogers, Christian Howe, Jack Czosnek, Jonathan Merlo, Reiley Mark, Liam Blackford (wk), Sam Harper (wk), Austin Anlezark, Doug Warren, Harry Hoekstra, Max Birthisel, Mitchell Jamieson, Mitchell Perry, Sam Elliott

