MiLC 2023, New Jersey Stallions vs Empire State Titans, Match 52: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast Details

In the Atlantic Conference's Eastern Division, New Jersey Stallions and Empire State Titans will clash against each other in the 52nd match of Minor League Cricket at Glenville Cricket Complex, New York on August 27, Sunday.

New Jersey Stallions, under the leadership of Jasdeep Singh, have registered four victories and suffered three defeats after being part of seven encounters in the competition so far, securing the top spot on the points table. Notably, Stallions have earned a victory over Empire State Titans by four wickets and they would be eager to add one more win in this reverse encounter.

Regrettably, for Stallions, batters didn't perform well as a unit. Opener Dominique Rikhi is their leading run-scorer with just 123 runs from seven innings. With the ball, Saad Zafar, the left-arm spinner, is leading the charts for his side with 10 scalps.

On the other hand, Empire State Titans have played just two encounters, winning one and losing the other. They have formidable batting and bowling units that can perform well in pressure situations. Unfortunately, they suffered a defeat over Stallions in their most recent encounter and they would be eyeing to reverse the fortunes with a win.

At the helm of the team's batting charts is Kwame Patton Jr. with 59 runs. Captain Javon Searles is the team's joint leading wicket-taker with four wickets alongside slow left-arm orthodox bowler Shan Tennakoon.

New Jersey Stallions vs Empire State Titans Match Details

Match: New Jersey Stallions vs Empire State Titans, Match 52

Date and Time: August 27, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Glenville Cricket Complex, New York

New Jersey Stallions vs Empire State Titans Pitch Report

A total of 11 games have been played at this venue in New York this season. Batting first teams have won six times whereas chasing teams have registered five victories. The surface will assist the pacers with the new ball. However, batters can do well in the middle overs with the ball coming well onto the bat.

New Jersey Stallions vs Empire State Titans Weather Forecast

Perfect weather is on the cards for this exciting contest. There will be no rain interruptions with the temperatures hovering around 25 to 30 degrees Celsius for this morning's game.

New Jersey Stallions vs Empire State Titans Probable XIs

New Jersey Stallions

Monank Patel (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Dominique Rikhi, Bravish Shetty, Derone Davis, Jasdeep Singh (c), Bhaskar Yadram, Arjun Vajjalla, Sachin Mylavarapu, Stephen Wiig, Siddarth Matani

Empire State Titans

Christopher Vantull (wk), Kwame Patton Jr, Manirag Reddy Gaddam, Dev Salian, Aman Patel, Savan Patel, Devarsh Gandhi, Javon Searles (c), Yasith Perera, Anish Patel, Shan Tennakoon

New Jersey Stallions vs Empire State Titans Match Prediction

New Jersey Stallions present a seamless combination of young and seasoned players in their line-up, rendering them as favorites in this contest. With seven-match experience, Stallions look determined to outperform Titans in this contest.

Prediction: New Jersey Stallions to win the match

New Jersey Stallions vs Empire State Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode