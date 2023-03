Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The inaugural edition of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge is all set to commence on Saturday, March 18 with a total of five teams participating in the competition.

The five teams competing in the Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023 are the Malaysian Hawks, Indian Kings, Asian All-Stars, Bangladesh Tigers and Pakistan Eagles. Each team will play the other team thrice in the group stay, playing a total of 12 matches per team in the group stage.

All matches of the tournament will take place at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi, Malaysia.

Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, March 18

Malaysian Hawks vs Indian Kings, 7:15 AM

Asian All-Stars vs Bangladesh Tigers, 9:30 AM

Sunday, March 19

Malaysian Hawks vs Bangladesh Tigers, 7:15 AM

Indian Kings vs Pakistan Eagles, 9:30 AM

Monday, March 20

Pakistan Eagles vs Bangladesh Tigers, 7:15 AM

Malaysian Hawks vs Asian All-Stars, 9:30 AM

Tuesday, March 21

Indian Kings vs Bangladesh Tigers, 7:15 AM

Pakistan Eagles vs Asian All-Stars, 9:30 AM

Saturday, March 25

Indian Kings vs Asian All-Stars, 7:15 AM

Malaysian Hawks vs Pakistan Eagles, 9:30 AM

Sunday, March 26

Asian All-Stars vs Indian Kings, 7:15 AM

Pakistan Eagles vs Malaysian Hawks, 9:30 AM

Monday, March 27

Bangladesh Tigers vs Malaysian Hawks, 7:15 AM

Pakistan Eagles vs Indian Kings, 9:30 AM

Tuesday, March 28

Bangladesh Tigers vs Pakistan Eagles, 7:15 AM

Asian All-Stars vs Malaysian Hawks, 9:30 AM

Wednesday, March 29

Bangladesh Tigers vs Indian Kings, 7:15 AM

Asian All-Stars vs Pakistan Eagles, 9:30 AM

Thursday, March 30

Indian Kings vs Malaysian Hawks, 7:15 AM

Bangladesh Tigers vs Asian All-Stars, 9:30 AM

Saturday, April 1

Indian Kings vs Asian All-Stars, 7:15 AM

Malaysian Hawks vs Pakistan Eagles, 9:30 AM

Sunday, April 2

Malaysian Hawks vs Bangladesh Tigers, 7:15 AM

Indian Kings vs Pakistan Eagles, 9:30 AM

Monday, April 3

Pakistan Eagles vs Bangladesh Tigers, 7:15 AM

Malaysian Hawks vs Asian All-Stars, 9:30 AM

Tuesday, April 4

Indian Kings vs Bangladesh Tigers, 7:15 AM

Pakistan Eagles vs Asian All-Stars, 9:30 AM

Wednesday, April 5

Malaysian Hawks vs Indian Kings, 7:15 AM

Asian All-Stars vs Bangladesh Tigers, 9:30 AM

Friday, April 7

Eliminator, 7:15 AM

Qualifier 1, 9:30 AM

Saturday, April 8

Qualifier 2, 7:15 AM

Sunday, April 9

3/4 Place Play Off, 7:15 AM

Final, 9:30 AM

Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023 will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website. The tour pass can be bought on Fancode and would cost fans Rs. 49/-.

Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023: Full Squads

Malaysian Hawks

Abdul Fatah Ibrahim, Ainool Hafizs, Md Razman Zabri, Muhammad Khairul Iman, Norwira Zazmie, Zaidan Taha, M Ishak, Muhamad Bakri Amin, Muhammad Syahadat Ramil, Shaiful Azrol Bin Azahan, Suharril Fetri, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Hairil Anuar, Muhammad Nur Izzudin, Rosman Zakaria, Abdul Rashid, Ahmad Asby, A Abdullah, Mohd Qayyum Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Azan, Muhammad Wafiq, Shukri Rahim, Syazrul Idrus.

Indian Kings

Ankit Joshi, Apurav Koyande, Prashant Pawar, B Manjoy Kumar, Chandan Kumar, Karthik Pasupuleti, Mohamed Ariff Jamaluddin, Moses Samraj Sundar, Rajat Barik, Rajkumar Rajendran, S Srivastava, S Aundhkar, Subhani Shaik, Syed Rehmatullah, C Teklore Munuswamy, Shaheer Kanni Poyil, Sumit Potbhare, Vignesh Vishwanath.

Asian All Stars

Aslam Khan, M Khan, Sanjhey Subanantha, S Hamza Mehmood, Y Ullah, Aaryan Amin Premj, Amir Khan, G Samdani, Jishuvan Ramasundran, Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Yasir Shah, B Ali, M Iliyas, Rahim Khan Malik, Sabeel Mehmood, Saif Ul Islam.

Bangladesh Tigers

A Khan, M Rana, Md Ahad Hossain, M Foysal Rahman, Md Shahidur Rahman, Md Zakir Hossen, T Islam, Abrar Hussain, A Hassan, Saleh Shadman, Samsul Haque, Anwar Zahid, Abdullah Al Tawhid, M Nahid Akhter, M Rafiul Islam, M Ali Khan, Mohammad Sagar Hossain.

Pakistan Eagles

Akbar Ali, A Javed, Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Moin Ali, Naeem Khalid Khan, Talha Rafiq, Abdul Rehman, Ajeb Khan, Ariff Ullah, Arslan Shabir, Asad Ali, Dilawar Abbas, Hassan Masood, Malik Anas Mehmood, Mohsan Idrees, Muhammad Irfan Latif, N Ahmad, Raheel Ahmed, Sarmad Javaid, Sheraz Farrukh, Waqar Haider, W Ullah, I Hussain, Muhammad Younis, Azhar Ali, Muhammad Qaisar, Rizwan Haider.

