Mirwais Nika Regional 3-Day Tournament 2025: Full schedule, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Mirwais Nika Regional 3-Day Tournament 2025 is set to make its mark in Afghanistan with its fifth edition, commencing on April 5. As one of Afghanistan’s premier first-class competitions, the 2025 edition will once again feature five teams, with Boost Region starting as the defending champions.

The Mirwais Nika 3-Day Regional Tournament 2025 season will feature 10 matches between April 5 and April 23, with each team playing each other once in a round-robin format. With no knockouts or a final in place, the team finishing at the top of the points table at the end will lift the prestigious title.

The 10 matches will be played at two venues in the Nangarhar Province: the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Cricket Ground and the Najibullah Taraki Cricket Ground. Each venue will host five games in the competition.

As confirmed by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the competition will include a slew of top-performing players from the recently concluded Provincial Grade II and Grade I tournaments. Moreover, several red-ball domestic contracted players will also take part in the 18-day cricketing event.

Ever since its inception in 2019, the Mirwais Nika 3-Day Regional Tournament has played a significant role in identifying new talents for Afghanistan cricket.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, squads, match timings and other details regarding the Mirwais Nika 3-Day Regional Tournament 2025:

Mirwais Nika Regional 3-Day Tournament 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, April 5 to Monday, April 7

Match 1 – Speen Ghar Region vs Band-e-Amir Region – Ghazi Amanullah Khan Cricket Ground – 11:00 AM

Match 2 – Amo Region vs Mis Ainak Region – Najibullah Taraki Cricket Ground – 11:00 AM

Wednesday, April 9 to Friday, April 11

Match 3 – Boost Region vs Speen Ghar Region – Ghazi Amanullah Khan Cricket Ground – 11:00 AM

Match 4 – Band-e-Amir Region vs Mis Ainak Region – Najibullah Taraki Cricket Ground – 11:00 AM

Sunday, April 13 to Tuesday, April 15

Match 5 – Amo Region vs Boost Region – Ghazi Amanullah Khan Cricket Ground – 11:00 AM

Match 6 – Speen Ghar Region vs Mis Ainak Region – Najibullah Taraki Cricket Ground – 11:00 AM

Thursday, April 17 to Saturday, April 19

Match 7 – Boost Region vs Band-e-Amir Region – Ghazi Amanullah Khan Cricket Ground – 11:00 AM

Match 8 – Amo Region vs Speen Ghar Region – Najibullah Taraki Cricket Ground – 11:00 AM

Monday, April 21 to Wednesday, April 23

Match 9 – Amo Region vs Band-e-Amir Region – Najibullah Taraki Cricket Ground – 11:00 AM

Match 10 – Mis Ainak Region vs Boost Region – Ghazi Amanullah Khan Cricket Ground – 11:00 AM

Mirwais Nika Regional 3-Day Tournament 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The Mirwais Nika 3-Day Tournament 2025 will not be available for live streaming or live telecast for fans in India.

Mirwais Nika Regional 3-Day Tournament 2025: Full squads

Amo Region

Haji Murad (c), Hassan Eisakhil, Kamal Khan, Jawid Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Pacha, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Alam Zaib Ihsas, Masood Gurbaz, Said Jalal Hashimi, Kamra Mukhlis, Azeem Zadran, Abuzar Safi, Kamil Kakar, Lalbaz Sinzai, Ikram Momand and Sohail Khan.

Band-e-Amir Region

Asif Musazai (c), Usman Sadat, Mohammad Haroon, Asif Shah, Islam Zazai, Noor Rahman, Abdul Hadi Salarzai, Ijaz Ulhaq Noorzai, Mohibullah Hamraz, Qamar Shams, Izharulhaq Naveed, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Wahab Shinwari, M Dawood and Faridoon Dawodzai.

Mis Ainak Region

Asghar Atal (c), Khalid Taniwal, Jamshid Zadran, Sohail Zurmati, Emal Shaheen, Shir Khan Bahadar, Yousaf Shah, Hikmatullah, Younas Zadran, Imran Dilpori, Mohammadullah, Khalid Andar, Muhib Zurmati, Samiullah, Shams Fakhri and Abdul Hadi.

Boost Region

Ali Ahmad Nasir (c), Arshaduddin Safai, Mohammad Akram, Naveed Obaid, Javed Sulaimankhil, Mohammad Riaz, Rahmanullah Zadran, Mobin Khan, Abdullah Tarakhail, Hashim Khan, Lutfullah, Aqeel Khan, Bilal Yaqoobi, Raihanudin, Nasim Mangal and Baqi Popal.

Speen Ghar Region

Allah Noor (c), Usman Noori, Barakzai Nasiri, Zafar Alozai, Shawkat Zaman, Masood Safai, Ziarmal, Hamza Alikhail, Tariq Stanikzai, Abdul Zahoor, Naseer Khan, Gulzar Khan, Aman Kunarai, Jawad Ali Shinwari, Fahim Khiwawal and Yama Arab.

