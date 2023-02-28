ML-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier, Match 11

The 11th match of the ICC U19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier will see Malaysia Under 19 (ML-U19) squaring off against Nepal Under 19 (NP-U19) at the Malek Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (February 28).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ML-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Malaysia Under 19 have won one of their last three matches. Nepal Under 19, on the other hand, have won all of their last three matches of the tournament. Malaysia Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Nepal Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ML-U19 vs NP-U19 Match Details

The 11th match of the ICC U19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier will be played on February 28 at the Malek Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ML-U19 vs NP-U19, Match 11

Date and Time: February 28, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Malek Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi is a batting paradise, where fans may see a lot of runs. Bowlers who bowl in the right areas will be able to take some wickets and spinners may also come in handy. The last match played on this pitch was Singapore Under 19 and UAE Under 19, where a total of 203 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

ML-U19 vs NP-U19 Form Guide

ML-U19 - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

NP-U19 - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

ML-U19 vs NP-U19 Probable Playing XI

ML-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Hairil Harisan (wk), Muhammad Azri Azhar Amaluz Zaman, Muhammad Bahrin, Mohammad Hariz-Afnan Sulhie, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Akram Malek, Haziq Haiqal-Bin-Idris, Hamzah Bin-Panggi, Siddharth Neelkantan, Syahir Syamael, Mohd-Faiz Fitri-Yusoff

NP-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Deepak Dumre (wk), Gulsan Jha, Dipak Bohara, Aakash Tripathi, Dev Khanal (c), Bishal Bikram-KC, Dipesh Kandel, Arjun Kumal, Milan Bohara, Hemanta Dhami, Akash Chand

ML-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Dumre

D Dumre is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. U Magar is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Tripathi

S Rajaratnam and A Tripathi are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Azri has played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Kumal

A Kumal and A Malek are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Karthik is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Chand

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Chand and H Dhami. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Syamael is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ML-U19 vs NP-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

M Azri

M Azri will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 39 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches.

A Chand

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can choose A Chand as he will bowl in the death overs and bat in the middle order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken eight wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for ML-U19 vs NP-U19, Match 11

A Tripathi

A Malek

A Chand

M Azri

A Kumal

Malaysia Under 19 vs Nepal Under 19 Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for batting, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysia Under 19 vs Nepal Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Dumre

Batters: M Azri, A Tripathi, S Rajaratnam, D Khanal

All-rounders: A Malek, A Kumal, S Karthik

Bowlers: A Chand, H Dhami, S Syamael

Malaysia Under 19 vs Nepal Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Magar

Batters: M Azri, A Tripathi, S Rajaratnam, D Khanal

All-rounders: A Malek, A Kumal, S Karthik, D Khandel

Bowlers: A Chand, H Dhami

