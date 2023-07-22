MLC 2023: Match 11, Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns - Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Washington Freedom take on San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC on Saturday (July 22) in the 11th game of the inaugural MLC at Church Street Park Ground in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Washington are well placed in the points table at No. 3 and have a decent NRR of 0.276. They have won two of their three games. Their two wins came against Texas and Los Angeles, while their only defeat of the tournament came against Seattle.

San Francisco, meanwhile, trail their rivals by one spot and are fourth in the points table. Their NRR stands at 0.133, and they have secured two wins in three games. They won their opening game against MI New York before slipping against Seattle Orcas. They bounced back against Los Angeles Knight Riders, though.

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Freedom Match Details

Match: Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns, 11th T20I game, MLC 2023

Date and Time: July 22, Saturday; 5:15 pm local time (02:45 am IST; July 23)

Venue: Church Street Park, Morrisville

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Report

The chasing team has won twice. That suggests that the surface is ideal for batting, and run-scoring becomes progressively easier as the game goes on. Fielding first could be a good option.

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Weather Report

It's expected to be moderately warm, with the temperature ranging between 29 and and 30 degrees Centigrade. There may be some partial cloud cover, but there's only a 10% chance of rain.

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Predicted Xls

Washington Freedom

Matthew Short, Andries Gous(w), Mukhtar Ahmed, Glenn Phillips, Moises Henriques(c), Obus Pienaar, Marco Jansen, Akeal Hosein, Dane Piedt, Anrich Nortje, Saurabh Netravalkar

San Francisco Unicorns

Matthew Wade(w), Finn Allen, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch(c), Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan, Tajinder Dhillon, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Carmi le Roux

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Prediction

Washington have won their last two games. They have momentum behind them as opposed to San Francisco, who have had a topsy-turvy ride.

Prediction: Washington to win

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: Jiocinema app and Sports 18

