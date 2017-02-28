Mohammed Shami sends out a message of support for the Indian team post the Pune Test loss

Shami is right now in rehab at the NCA.

Shami has not played for India since the third Test against England at Mohali

What’s the story?

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who is presently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, has opened up about India’s loss in the Pune Test to Australia last week, stating that winning and losing was a part and parcel of sport and expressed confidence in the team bouncing back in the ongoing series.

Taking to his Facebook page to post the message, the 26-year-old speedster did not wish to blame anyone for the team’s loss and wanted the focus to shift to the remaining three Tests.

In case you didn’t know...

Shami was part of the Indian team until the Mohali Test against England at the end of November last year, but could not be a part of the next two Tests in Mumbai and Chennai because of an injured knee and also didn’t play any role in the limited-overs series that followed.

The heart of the matter

Ever since the 2015 World Cup, where he was one of the key performers, who enabled India to reach the semifinal stage of the competition, Shami’s cricketing career has taken an unfortunate hit with injuries marring his progress.

After almost a year away from the game, he was included in the Indian squad for the tour to Australia, but injury struck him once again and he could not play. Then in the World T20 at home last year, he was picked in the squad once again, but played only in the warm-up fixtures.

His eventual comeback happened in the 2016 tour to the West Indies and in that series, he proved to be extremely skillful and ever since was the premier fast bowler in the side until he got injured again in the England series.

What’s next?

From a personal perspective, Shami would look to get into the Indian side for the final two Tests against Australia in Ranchi and Dharamshala and make an impression if his injury gets healed on time.

As far as the team is concerned, Kohli and his men will look to bounce back in Bengaluru and ensure that heading into Ranchi, the series is levelled at 1-1.

Sportskeeda’s take

Despite recovering from an injury, it is really heartening to see Shami come out in support of the Indian team. He has been an integral member of the squad in the past six months and will look to return to the fold as quickly as possible.