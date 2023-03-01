MS vs SCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA Friendship Cup T20, Match 3

The third match of the MCA Friendship Cup T20 will see the Malaysian Stars (MS) squaring off against Sky Cricket Club (SCC) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Thursday, March 2.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MS vs SCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Malaysian Stars won their first match of the tournament against Sky Cricket Club by 247 runs. The Sky Cricket Club got all out for just 19 runs.

Sky Cricket Club will give it their all to win the match but the Malaysian Stars are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MS vs SCC Match Details

The third match of the MCA Friendship Cup T20 will be played on March 2 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MS vs SCC, Match 3

Date and Time: 2nd March 3023, 7:30 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers but batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Malaysian Stars and Sky Cricket Club, where a total of 285 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

MS vs SCC Form Guide

MS - W N/R

SCC - L N/R

MS vs SCC Probable Playing XI

MS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ahmad Faiz, Ariff Jamaluddin, Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh (wk), Amir Khan, Fitri Sham, Muhammad-Amir-Azim-Abdul-Shukor, Rizwan Haider, Anwar Rahman, Syazrul Idrus, Vijay Unni.

SCC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Awishka Sandaruwan, Elpitigodage Shanaka Praveen Alwis, Madhushan Weerasingha, Thiven Punchihewa, Chathura Suriya Arachchilage, Shamil Bandaralage, Sasindu Lashan Rathnayake (wk), Akila Sandaruwan, Dilaksha Jagodage, Rohitha Indika Banda, Thumesa Mudiyanselage.

MS vs SCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Singh

V Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Aziz is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Haider

R Haider and Z Zulkifle are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Faiz played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

F Sham

C Brian and F Sham are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Amir is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

V Unni

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ezat and V Unni. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Sandaruwan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MS vs SCC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Haider

R Haider will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. Haider took five wickets in the last match.

V Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Singh the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs. He smashed 110 runs and took one wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for MS vs SCC, Match 3

R Haider

V Unni

V Singh

S Aziz

Z Zulkifle

Malaysian Stars vs Sky Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysian Stars vs Sky Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Singh, S Aziz.

Batters: R Haider, Z Zulkifle.

All-rounders: C Brian, M Amir, F Sham.

Bowlers: V Sandaruwan, V Unni, S Ezat, D Thimutu.

Malaysian Stars vs Sky Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Singh, S Aziz, S Lashan.

Batters: R Haider, Z Zulkifle.

All-rounders: M Amir, F Sham, C Brian.

Bowlers: V Sandaruwan, V Unni, R Indika.

