MS vs SCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for MCA Friendship Cup T20, Match 1

The first game of the MCA Friendship Cup T20 will see Malaysian Stars (MS) square off against Sky Cricket Club (SCC) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Tuesday (February 28). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MS vs SCC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams will play their first game of the season. The Stars have in-form players who can help them win the tournament. Sky Cricket will give it their all to win the game, but the Stars are expected to prevail.

MS vs SCC Match Details

The first game of the MCA Friendship Cup T20 will be played on February 28 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi at 7:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MS vs SCC, Match 1

Date and Time: February 28, 2023; 7:30 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

MS vs SCC Form Guide

MS - Will be playing their first game

SCC - Will be playing their first game

MS vs SCC Probable Playing XI

MS

No injury update

Ahmad Faiz, Ariff Jamaluddin, Syed -Aziz, Virandeep Singh (wk), Amir Khan, Fitri Sham, Muhammad-Amir-Azim-Abdul-Shukor, Sharvin Muniandy, Anwar Rahman, Syazrul Idrus, Vijay Unni

SCC

No injury update

Awishka Sandaruwan, Elpitigodage Shanaka Praveen Alwis, Madhushan Weerasingha, Thiven Punchihewa, Chathura Suriya Arachchilage, Shamil Bandaralage, Sasindu Lashan Rathnayake (wk), Akila Sandaruwan, Dilaksha Jagodage, Rohitha Indika Banda, Thumesa Mudiyanselage

MS vs SCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Singh

Singh is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. S Lashan is another good pick.

Batters

Z Zulkifle

R Haider and Zulkifle are the two best batter picks. A Faiz played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Muniandy

C Brian and Muniandy are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. F Sham is another good pick.

Bowlers

V Unni

The top bowler picks are D Thimutu and V Unni. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Ezat is another good pick.

MS vs SCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Zulkifle

Zulkifle bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He;s expected to play a key role here.

V Singh

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Singh the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also performs wicketkeeping duties. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams too.

Five Must-Picks for MS vs SCC, Match 1

R Haider

S Muniandy

V Unni

V Singh

Z Zulkifle

Malaysian Stars vs Sky Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysian Stars vs Sky Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: V Singh, S Lashan

Batters: R Haider, Z Zulkifle, A Faiz

All-rounders: C Brian, S Muniandy, F Sham

Bowlers: D Thimutu, V Unni, S Ezat

Malaysian Stars vs Sky Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: V Singh, S Lashan

Batters: R Haider, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: C Brian, S Muniandy, F Sham, E Sandaruwan

Bowlers: D Thimutu, V Unni, S Ezat

