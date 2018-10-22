Mushfiqur inspires me most, says Imrul Kayes after career-best ODI knock

Saif Hasnat // 22 Oct 2018, 14:08 IST

Imrul Kayes credited Mushfiqur Rahim for his recent success

Imrul Kayes played his best ODI innings when he struck a watchful 144 against Zimbabwe in the series opener to help Bangladesh register a win in Mirpur. The southpaw smashed his first century in two years, as he last reached the three-digit figure back in 2016.

After the match-winning knock, Imrul Kayes lauded Mushfiqur Rahim saying that the right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman inspired him to stay strong through the many ups and downs in his career.

"I believe that if someone works hard, it will pay off. I learn a lot from the effort of Mushfiqur and what he does for the team. I know that he became what he is right now by the industrious effort off the field. I always try to follow him all the way," Imrul Kayes stated at the post-match media briefing.

The ODI career of Imrul is a perfect documentary of ups and downs in one's career. The left-handed batsman has been in and out of the Bangladesh side for the last 10 years and has never been able to cement his spot in the team.

But this time around on his return, Imrul showed his new found confidence when he struck a match-winning fifty in the Asia Cup Super-Four match against Afghanistan. And, he did it again in the series opener against Zimbabwe when Bangladesh found themselves in a deep hole having lost six wickets for 139 runs.

Imrul performed a rescue act using his vast experience to handle the situation. Mohammad Saifuddin, the right-handed young all-rounder, provided perfect company, registering his maiden ODI fifty in the contest. Saifuddin received a call-up to the ODI side as the Bangladesh management remain in search of a pace-bowling all-rounder keeping the next year’s World Cup in mind.

“Saifuddin made a comeback after a long time. He deserves credit for his well-timed effort in the crunch situation. He handled the situation well. We talked a lot while making the seventh wicket partnership. I think that he will learn how to manage a match situation. If he gets more chances, he will become more mature," Imrul said about Saifuddin.