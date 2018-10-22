×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Mushfiqur inspires me most, says Imrul Kayes after career-best ODI knock

Saif Hasnat
ANALYST
News
139   //    22 Oct 2018, 14:08 IST

Imrul Kayes credited Mushfiqur Rahim for his recent success
Imrul Kayes credited Mushfiqur Rahim for his recent success

Imrul Kayes played his best ODI innings when he struck a watchful 144 against Zimbabwe in the series opener to help Bangladesh register a win in Mirpur. The southpaw smashed his first century in two years, as he last reached the three-digit figure back in 2016.

After the match-winning knock, Imrul Kayes lauded Mushfiqur Rahim saying that the right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman inspired him to stay strong through the many ups and downs in his career. 

"I believe that if someone works hard, it will pay off. I learn a lot from the effort of Mushfiqur and what he does for the team. I know that he became what he is right now by the industrious effort off the field. I always try to follow him all the way," Imrul Kayes stated at the post-match media briefing. 

The ODI career of Imrul is a perfect documentary of ups and downs in one's career. The left-handed batsman has been in and out of the Bangladesh side for the last 10 years and has never been able to cement his spot in the team.

But this time around on his return, Imrul showed his new found confidence when he struck a match-winning fifty in the Asia Cup Super-Four match against Afghanistan. And, he did it again in the series opener against Zimbabwe when Bangladesh found themselves in a deep hole having lost six wickets for 139 runs. 

Imrul performed a rescue act using his vast experience to handle the situation. Mohammad Saifuddin, the right-handed young all-rounder, provided perfect company, registering his maiden ODI fifty in the contest. Saifuddin received a call-up to the ODI side as the Bangladesh management remain in search of a pace-bowling all-rounder keeping the next year’s World Cup in mind.

“Saifuddin made a comeback after a long time. He deserves credit for his well-timed effort in the crunch situation. He handled the situation well. We talked a lot while making the seventh wicket partnership. I think that he will learn how to manage a match situation. If he gets more chances, he will become more mature," Imrul said about Saifuddin. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Zimbabwe Cricket Mushfiqur Rahim Imrul Kayes
Saif Hasnat
ANALYST
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter, he writes lyrics and stories.
Imrul Kayes shines as Bangladesh outclass Zimbabwe
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI: Probable Playing XIs
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Mushfiqur Rahim insists on recovering before the Zimbabwe...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh ODI squad to face Zimbabwe announced
RELATED STORY
We need to think about Mashrafe Mortaza's replacement,...
RELATED STORY
 I am all set to take the challenge, says Mehidy Hasan in...
RELATED STORY
Soumya Sarkar strikes ton as BCB XI demolish Zimbabwe
RELATED STORY
Habibul Bashar excited about inclusion of new face to...
RELATED STORY
"The century against India is not significant to me,"...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us