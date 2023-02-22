MWR vs MOU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T20, Match 7

The seventh match of the Zimbabwe T20 will see the Mid West Rhinos (MWR) squaring off against the Mountaineers (MOU) at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Wednesday, February 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MWR vs MOU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Mountaineers have won one of their last two matches. The Mid West Rhinos, on the other hand, have won both of their last two matches.

The Mountaineers will give it their all to win the match, but the Mid West Rhinos are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MWR vs MOU Match Details

The seventh match of the Zimbabwe T20 will be played on February 22 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MWR vs MOU, Match 7

Date and Time: February 22, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Mashonaland Eagles and Mountaineers, where a total of 324 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

MWR vs MOU Form Guide

MWR - W W

MOU - W L

MWR vs MOU Probable Playing XI

MWR Playing XI

No injury updates

Eddie Byrom, Tarisai Musakanda, Nyasha Mayavo (wk), Johnathan Campbell, Antum Naqvi, Ryan Burl, Carl Mumba (c), Neville Madziva, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Michael Chinouya

MOU Playing XI

No injury updates

Kevin Kasuza (c), Peter Moor (wk), Brian Bennett, Tony Munyonga, Spencer Magodo, Definite Mawadzi, Shingirai Masakadza, Tinashe Muchawaya, Victor Nyauchi, Wellington Masakadza, Donald Tiripano

MWR vs MOU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Moor

P Moor is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Mayavo is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Bennett

E Byrom and B Bennett are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Campbell played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Naqvi

R Burl and A Naqvi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Masakadza is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Chinouya

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Tiripano and M Chinouya. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. W Masakadza is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MWR vs MOU match captain and vice-captain choices

P Moor

P Moor will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 148 runs in the last two matches.

A Naqvi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Naqvi as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 26 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for MWR vs MOU, Match 7

R Burl

M Chinouya

P Moor

S Masakadza

A Naqvi

Mid West Rhinos vs Mountaineers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Mid West Rhinos vs Mountaineers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Moor

Batters: B Bennett, E Byrom

All-rounders: S Masakadza, A Naqvi, R Burl

Bowlers: D Tiripano, W Masakadza, C Mumba, M Chinouya, T Musekiwa

Mid West Rhinos vs Mountaineers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Moor

Batters: B Bennett

All-rounders: S Masakadza, A Naqvi, R Burl, T Muchawaya

Bowlers: D Tiripano, W Masakadza, C Mumba, M Chinouya, N Madziva

Poll : 0 votes