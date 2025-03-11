National Super League 4-Day Tournament 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The National Super League 4-Day Tournament will be making its return through the upcoming 2025 edition from March 13 onwards. Much like the preceding edition back in 2024, the 2025 event will also be a five-team affair between Galle, Kandy, Jaffna, Colombo and Dambulla.

Ad

Launched in 2022, the National Super League 4-Day Tournament is a first-class cricket competition organized by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). The opening match of the upcoming 2025 edition will be played between Galle and Kandy at Hambantota between March 13 and 16. The match will also coincide with Jaffna’s four-day clash against Colombo, albeit at Galle.

As many as 10 matches will be played in the lead-up to the finals of the 2025 National Super League 4-Day Tournament, with each team facing each other twice in a double round-robin format. The top two sides at the end of the opening round will qualify for the finals, set to be played in late April.

Ad

Trending

The Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota, the Galle International Stadium in Galle, the Rangiri Dambulla Stadium in Dambulla, the iconic R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele are the five venues that will host the first 10 matches of the competition. The Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo will be hosting the final to conclude the month-long tournament.

Galle will start out as defending champions, having won the previous edition back in May 2024 by defeating Kandy in a one-sided final.

Ad

In lieu of the upcoming edition, let’s take a look at the schedule, squads, match timings and other details regarding the National Super League 4-Day Tournament 2025:

National Super League 4-Day Tournament 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Thursday, March 13 to Sunday, March 16

Match 1 – Galle vs Kandy, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota, 10:00 AM

Match 2 – Jaffna vs Colombo, Galle International Stadium, Galle, 10:00 AM

Ad

Thursday, March 20 to Sunday, March 23

Match 3 – Colombo vs Kandy, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota, 10:00 AM

Match 4 – Dambulla vs Galle, Galle International Stadium, Galle, 10:00 AM

Thursday, March 27 to Sunday, March 30

Match 5 – Colombo vs Dambulla, Rangiri Dambulla Stadium, Dambulla, 10:00 AM

Match 6 – Kandy vs Jaffna, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 10:00 AM

Thursday, April 3 to Sunday, April 6

Match 7 – Jaffna vs Galle, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota, 10:00 AM

Match 8 – Kandy vs Dambulla, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 10:00 AM

Ad

Sunday, April 20 to Wednesday, April 23

Match 9 – Galle vs Colombo, Rangiri Dambulla Stadium, Dambulla, 10:00 AM

Match 10 – Dambulla vs Jaffna, Pallekele International Stadium, 10:00 AM

Thursday, April 27 to Sunday, April 30

Final - TBC vs TBC, Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, 10:00 AM

National Super League 4-Day Tournament 2025: Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The National Super League 4-Day Tournament 2025 will not be available for live streaming or live telecast for fans in India.

Ad

National Super League 4-Day Tournament 2025: Full Squads

Colombo

Ashen Bandara, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Himasha Liyanage, Nipun Dhananjaya, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sheshan Fernando, Shevon Daniel, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dasun Shanaka, Dinura Kalupahana, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Vihas Thewmika, Keshan Wanniarachchi (wk), Krishan Sanjula (wk), Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Vishad Randika (wk), Akmal Fazly, Chamath Gomez, Dilum Sudeera, Himesh Ramanayake, Kavindu Pathiratne, Nisala Tharaka, Nishan Peiris, Nuwan Thushara, Pramod Madushan.

Ad

Dambulla

Abisheak Liyanaarachchi, Dilan Jayalath (wk), Diniru Abeywickramasingha, Lakshan Gamage, Lasith Croospulle, Nimesha Gunasinghe, Pavan Rathnayake, Pulindu Perera, Angelo Mathews, Anuk Fernando, Ashan Priyanjan, Chalana de Silva, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Danal Hemananda, Dushan Hemantha, Duvindu Ranatunga, Gayana Weerasinghe, Kamindu Mendis, Nimesh Vimukthi, Ranitha Liyanarachchi, Ravindu Fernando, Sachitha Jayatilake, Sonal Dinusha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anjala Bandara, Gayan Maneeshan, Lasith Abeyratne (wk), Leo Fransisco, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Nishan Madushka, Ranesh Silva, Risira Weerasuriya, Aravinda Premaratne, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Abeysinghe, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Kasun Ekanayake, Kasun Rajitha, Kevin Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Mohamed Shiraz, Naveen Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Thilanga Udeshana, Vishwa Fernando.

Ad

Galle

Oshada Fernando, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Ravindu Rasantha, Sanoj Darshika, Yashodha Lanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dinuka Dilshan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Muditha Lakshan, Ramesh Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sharujan Shanmuganathan (wk), Shehan Fernando (wk), Sohan de Livera (wk), Akila Dananjaya (c), Dunith Wellalage, Garuka Sanketh, Janishka Perera, Milan Rathnayake, Murvin Abinash, Shiran Fernando.

Jaffna

Hasitha Boyagoda, Janith Liyanage (c), Mohammed Shamaaz, Ranmith Jayasena, Ron Chandraguptha, Santhush Gunathilake, Lahiru Madushanka, Nipun Karunanayake, Pulina Tharanga, Tharindu Rathnayake, Sandun Weerakkody (wk), Asanka Manoj, Binura Fernando, Eshan Malinga, Isitha Wijesundara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kalhara Senarathne, Matheesha Pathirana, Nipun Malinga, Ravindu Sembukutty, Theesan Vithushan, Traveen Mathew, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

Ad

Kandy

Ahan Wickramasinghe, Kamil Mishara, Kavin Bandara, Ravindu Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Sakuna Liyanage, Sammu Ashan, Sithum Disanayaka, Thanuka Dabare, Chamika Karunaratne, Irushka Thimira, Nimsara Atharagalla, Raveen de Silva, Wanuja Sahan, Lahiru Udara, Pathum Kumara (wk), Sithara Gimhan (wk), Ashian Daniel, Chamika Gunasekara, Chamod Sandaru, Lasith Embuldeniya, Nipun Ransika, Pawantha Weerasinghe and Yohan Maddege

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️