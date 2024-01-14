NCC Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Full schedule, match timings and live-streaming details

National Cadet Corps (NCC) is all set to host a 16-day T20 competition named NCC Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024, starting on Thursday, January 11. MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima, West Bengal will host all the games of the campaign.

A total of six teams will take part in the competition namely Kalimpong Falcons, Darjeeling Unstoppables, Alipurduar Thunders, Jhargram Firebolts, Purba Medinipur Dragons, and Combined Avengers.

Each team will play the other side twice in a double round-robin format. The top four sides will later move to the semi-finals. The top two winning sides will take part in the grand finale on Saturday, January 27.

Kalimpong Falcons will comprise NCC cadets from the regal landscapes of the Kalimpong region, often referred to as the land of kings. Darjeeling Unstoppables will feature cadets from the city of Darjeeling, nestled in the Eastern Himalayas.

Alipurduar Thunders will be represented by cadets from Alipurduar, a locale situated on the east bank of the Kalkani River at the foothills of the Himalayas. Jhargram Firebolts will showcase the prowess of cadets hailing from Jhargram, a district in West Bengal.

Purba Medinipur Dragons will enlist cadets from Purba Medinipur district, the southernmost district of Medinipur division - one of the five divisions of West Bengal. Combined Avengers will bring together players from different regions across the state.

NCC Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, January 11

Match 1 - Kalimpong Falcons vs Darjeeling Unstoppables, 8:45 AM

Match 2 - Alipurduar Thunders vs Jhargram Firebolts, 12:45 PM

Friday, January 12

Match 3 - Darjeeling Unstoppables vs Purba Medinipur Dragons, 8:45 AM

Match 4 - Jhargram Firebolts vs Combined Avengers, 12:45 PM

Saturday, January 13

Match 5 - Kalimpong Falcons vs Pubra Medinipur Dragons, 8:45 AM

Match 6 - Alipurduar Thunders vs Combined Avengers, 12:45 PM

Sunday, January 14

Match 7 - Kalimpong Falcons vs Jhargram Firebolts, 8:45 AM

Match 8 - Darjeeling Unstoppables vs Alipurduar Thunders, 12:45 PM

Monday, January 15

Match 9 - Jhargram Firebolts vs Purba Medinipur Dragons, 8:45 AM

Match 10 - Darjeeling Unstoppables vs Combined Avengers, 12:45 PM

Tuesday, January 16

Match 11 - Alipurduar Thunders vs Purba Medinipur Dragons, 8:45 AM

Match 12 - Kalimpong Falcons vs Combined Avengers, 12:45 PM

Wednesday, January 17

Match 13 - Darjeeling Unstoppables vs Jhargram Firebolts, 8:45 AM

Match 14 - Kalimpong Falcons vs Alipurduar Thunders, 12:45 PM

Thursday, January 18

Match 15 - Purba Medinipur Dragons vs Combined Avengers, 8:45 AM

Match 16 - Alipurduar Thunders vs Darjeeling Unstoppables, 12:45 PM

Friday, January 19

Match 17 - Purba Medinipur Dragons vs Jhargram Firebolts, 8:45 AM

Match 18 - Combined Avengers vs Kalimpong Falcons, 12:45 PM

Saturday, January 20

Match 19 - Purba Medinipur Dragons vs Alipurduar Thunders, 8:45 AM

Match 20 - Darjeeling Unstoppables vs Kalimpong Falcons, 12:45 PM

Sunday, January 21

Match 21 - Jhargram Firebolts vs Alipurduar Thunders, 8:45 AM

Match 22 - Combined Avengers vs Darjeeling Unstoppables, 12:45 PM

Monday, January 22

Match 23 - Jhargram Firebolts vs Kalimpong Falcons, 8:45 AM

Match 24 - Combined Avengers vs Purba Medinipur Dragons, 12:45 PM

Tuesday, January 23

Match 25 - Alipurduar Thunders vs Kalimpong Falcons, 8:45 AM

Match 26 - Purba Medinipur Dragons vs Darjeeling Unstoppables, 12:45

Wednesday, January 24

Match 27 - Combined Avenges vs Alipurduar Thunders, 8:45 AM

Match 28 - Jhargram Firebolts vs Darjeeling Unstoppables, 12:45 PM

Thursday, January 25

Match 29 - Purba Medinipur Dragons vs Kalimpong Falcons, 8:45 AM

Match 30 - Combined Avengers vs Jhargram Firebolts, 12:45 PM

Friday, January 26

Semi Final 1, 8:45 AM

Semi-Final 2, 12:45 PM

Saturday, January 27

Final, 12:45 PM

NCC Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will live stream all the games of the NCC Kolkata T20 tournament 2024 for free. However, there is no live telecast of the tournament on TV.

NCC Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Full Squads

Alipurduar Thunders

Agnivo Bhomik, Himanshu Singh, Prabir Sutradhar, Subhadip Sharma, Vasant Kamraju, Almanda Akash, Bharat Nag, Mohammad Noshad, Dibakar Chhetri (Wk), Manik Ray (Wk), Gourab Kami, Jograj Sha, Sanjib Basfore, Sujit Biswas

Combined Avengers

Ani Bhoumik, Mohammad Wasim, Sohan Das, Souvik Halder, Suvankar Ram, Arkaprova Das, Harsha Mukherjee, Surya Prakash Yadav, Sayan Biswas (Wk), Susen Namata (Wk), Akash Jana, Arijit Paul, Arup Ghosh, Fardeen Khan, Tanmay Sarkar

Darjeeling Unstoppables

Sk Rakib Akhtar (Wk), Neelesh Rai, Ujwal Bishwakarma, Md Imtiaz, Suman Bhagat, Nishant Chhetri, Saieswar Subba, Kritesh Chhetri, Md Rizwan, Kunal Malay (Wk), Abhijit Chakraborty, Atanu Raha, Sarfaraz Ali

Jhargram Firebolts

Dipankar Mahata, Joydeep Mahato, Biswajit Hembram, Biswanil Dutta, Furgel Hembram, Deep Sengupta, Naren Dalai, Bishnupada Sheet, Gopal Mondal, Tuhin Das, Srinath Routh (Wk), Suman, Ghoshal, Tanmany Ghosh, Barun Mondal

Kalimpong Falcons

Dichen Lepcha, Rahul Mahato, Swaraj Sharma, Aftab Alam, Sumit Goyel, Bibek Sharma, Pritam Barik, Samser Ali, Anirban Shashmal (Wk), Bishal Tamang, Dinku Ray, Nima Tamang (Wk), Sayan Dey (Wk), Susmata Mondal,

Purba Medinipur Dragons

Shoumik Shee, SK Eleen Alam, Soumyadip Samantha, Subhradip Bhowmik, Ritwik Guchhhait, Bikash Patra, Mrinmoy Kar, Sankar Panigrahi, Sourav Maity, Sunt Brah, Rahul Jha (Wk), Subha Guchahait (Wk), Kundan Hutait, Pritam Shah,

