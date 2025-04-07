NECDC Senior Women's Inter-State Tournament 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The second edition of the North East Cricket Development Council (NECDC) Senior Women's Inter-State Tournament 2025 is set to take place from April 7 to 12. The Sikkim Cricket Ground in Rangpo will serve as a host to all nine games of the tournament.
The competition will witness the participation of six teams from the northeastern part of the country. Group A comprises Nagaland, Mizoram and Meghalaya, while Group B has the presence of Sikkim, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.
Each team plays against other teams in their group once, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the semifinals on April 10. The final of the competition will take place on April 12.
The last edition of the NECDC Senior Women's Inter-State Tournament took place in 2024 and witnessed Sikkim and Nagaland emerging as the joint winners.
On that note, let's check out the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the tournament.
NECDC Senior Women's Inter-State Tournament 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)
Monday, April 7
Match 1 - Nagaland vs Mizoram, 8:30 AM
Match 2 - Sikkim vs Manipur, 12:30 PM
Tuesday, April 8
Match 3 - Mizoram vs Meghalaya, 8:30 AM
Match 4 - Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh, 12:30 PM
Wednesday, April 9
Match 5 - Nagaland vs Meghalaya, 8:30 AM
Match 6 - Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh, 12:30 PM
Thursday, April 10
Semi-Final 1 - A1 vs B2, 8:30 AM
Semi-Final 2 - B1 vs A2, 12:30 PM
Friday, April 12
Final, TBD
NECDC Senior Women's Inter-State Tournament 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details
The games will be available to stream live on the official YouTube channel of Sikkim Cricket Association.
NECDC Senior Women's Inter-State Tournament 2025: Full squads
Meghalaya
Debasmita Dutta (c), Riticia Nongbet, Luiza Tamang, Monica L Phawa, Neha Hajong, Ankita Sharma, Rebeldalis Syiemlieh, Ruby Chettri, Daiaka E Warjri, Ritreki Pohshna, Rikmanchi M Sangma, Indariakor Kharwanniang, Monica Singh, Deimaphishisha Lamare, Ajima Sangma
Mizoram
Jacinta Lalţanpuii, Zothansangi, Mamta Rai Bualpui, Miriam Lalchhanpuii Lalnunmawii, Saron Lalremkimi, Zd Lalnunhrili, Lalrinfeli Pautu (c), Lalhriatpuii Vanlalruatpuii, Sandhia Rai, Lallawmawmi Malsawmtluangi Zote, Lalhmangaihsangi, Lalduhawmi
Arunachal Pradesh
Chukhu Anam, Nabam Yapu, Tarh Yain, Kino Nanung, Sardum Ligu, Tayo Ana, Koma N, Sarpik Ligu, Yanatara, Nabam Ninu, Tadar Yallum, Nabam Para, Tai Ayum, Nabam Yakar, Takam Reniu
Manipur
Barkatun Khanam, Lourembam Prena, Seterny Devi Brahmacharimayum, Bidyarani, Monica Devi Ningthoujam, Thokchom Loidangton Devi, Chingkheileima Chanu Mangsatabam, Niruka Laishram, Thoudam Mangalsana, Haorungbam Kiranbala Chanu, Niruta Thoudam, Kalpana Devi Keisham, R.K. Linthoingambi Devi, Laishram Teresa, Ranjita Devi Koijam
Nagaland
Alemienla, Jyoti Thapa, Sariba Khan, Bipila, Limatola Ao, Sentilemla Imsong, Elina Muru, Mengusenuo, Iduabeule, Najmeen, Illuneule, Neikesonuo Belho, Imsusenla Longkumer, Rwisumwi Basu
Sikkim
Squad yet to be announced
