Nepal T10 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Nepal T10 2025 season, also the second edition of the tournament, will launch from Sunday, May 18, onwards with four matches. The week-long event will run until Saturday, May 24, with as many as seven teams participating in the competition.

The teams are NBSC Lions, Agro Vet CC, Biratnagar Panthers, United Lion Hearts, Koshi Pride League, Mills Cricket Club and defending champions YRCC Birat Blasters. The Blasters won the inaugural edition last year by outclassing NBSC Lions with a 10-wicket margin in the final.

As many as 23 matches will be played in the upcoming 2025 season, with 21 of them constituting the opening round. Each of the seven team will face each other once in a round-robin format, with the top two teams on the points table at the end of the league stage set to qualify for the finals. The third and fourth placed teams will collide in a third-place playoff on the day of the title clash.

All 23 matches will be hosted by the Marylebone Biratnagar Jwala Cricket Ground in Biratnagar, Nepal.

The Nepal T10 season is officially recognised by the Cricket Association of Nepal and the Koshi Province Cricket Association.

Nepal T10 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Sunday, May 18

Match 1 – NBSC Lions vs YRCC Birat Blasters, 10:30 AM

Match 2 – Agro Vet CC vs Biratnagar Panthers, 1:15 PM

Match 3 – United Lion Hearts vs Koshi Pride League, 4:30 PM

Match 4 – Mills Cricket Club vs NBSC Lions, 6:45 PM

Monday, May 19

Match 5 – Agro Vet CC vs Koshi Pride League, 10:30 AM

Match 6 – YRCC Birat Blasters vs Mills Cricket Club, 4:30 PM

Match 7 – United Lion Hearts vs Biratnagar Panthers, 6:45 PM

Tuesday, May 20

Match 8 – Mills Cricket Club vs Koshi Pride League, 10:30 AM

Match 9 – United Lion Hearts vs NBSC Lions, 4:30 PM

Match 10 – YRCC Birat Blasters vs Agro Vet CC, 6:45 PM

Wednesday, May 21

Match 11 – United Lion Hearts vs Mills Cricket Club, 10:30 AM

Match 12 – NBSC Lions vs Koshi Pride League, 1:15 PM

Match 13 – YRCC Birat Blasters vs Biratnagar Panthers, 4:30 PM

Match 14 – United Lion Hearts vs Agro Vet CC, 6:45 PM

Thursday, May 22

Match 15 – Biratnagar Panthers vs Mills Cricket Club, 10:30 AM

Match 16 – NBSC Lions vs Agro Vet CC, 1:30 PM

Match 17 – Koshi Pride League vs Biratnagar Panthers, 4:30 PM

Friday, May 23

Match 18 – YRCC Birat Blasters vs United Lion Hearts, 10:30 AM

Match 19 – NBSC Lions vs Biratnagar Panthers, 1:15 PM

Match 20 – Agro Vet CC vs Mills Cricket Club, 4:30 PM

Match 21 – YRCC Birat Blasters vs Koshi Pride League, 6:45 PM

Saturday, May 24

Third-place playoff – TBC vs TBC, 10:30 AM

Final – TBC vs TBC, 6:45 PM

Nepal T10 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The Nepal T10 2025 season will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Fans in Nepal can also tune into Makalu TV for live coverage of the tournament.

Nepal T10 2025: Full squads

NBSC Lions

Dev Khanal, Shubh Kansakar, Aadil Ansari, Aman Sheikh, Bibek Yadav, Dipesh Kandel, Firdosh Ansari, Shrawan Yadav, Vnesh Shah, Santosh Karki, Arun Mandal, Bipin Khatri, Pawan Saraf, Rashid Khan and Vedant Jaju.

YRCC Birat Blasters

Sandeep Rajali, Shankar Rana, Sumit Yadav, Suyog Prajapati, Trit Raj Das, Kritik Kamat, Kushal Malla, Narayan Joshi, Prashant Shah, Sahab Alam, Binod Bhandari, Dilip Nath, Lokesh Bam, Bhojraj Bhatta, Dhiraj Kamat, Krish Sharma and Naren Saud.

Agro Vet CC

Abishek Sharma, Krishna Ayer, Mehboob Iraqi, Sarthak Dhital, Simon Kamat, Yatthart Yadav, Amar Yadav, Ashok Poudel, Sagar Mallick, Sidartha Kumal, Virat Dangi and Avinash Karn.

Biratnagar Panthers

Aashutosh Singh, Anuj Chauhan, Mohammad Sameer, Ravi Roy, Aman Ali, Atal Shah, Deepak Joshi, Imran Sheikh, Pratik Pokharel, Santosh Chaudhary, Sonu Ansari, Ashwin Mahat, Manish Mandal, Nitesh Patel and Rahul Chaudhary.

United Lion Hearts

Dipak Paswan, Shakib Haque, Arsalan Akhter, Pappu Yadav, Rohan Bishwakarma, Sufiyan Haque, Meenash Thapa, Niraj Mukhiya, Niraj Thakur, Abhay Yadav, Anil Yadav, Chandan Ram, Mohd Saad Haque and Sharwan Kisku.

Koshi Pride League

Anish Kunwar, Arjun Ghatri, Bikalpa Acharya, Ritesh Roy, Samir Karki, Sandip Dhungana, Gyanu Shrestha, Sonu Mandal, Shibhan Yadav, Sujan Thapaliya, Bhupal Luitel, Gaurab Katuwal and Prakash Karki.

Mills Cricket Club

Bishal Rishidev, Krishna Dev, Arniko Yadav, Murli Chaudhary, Sohail Khan, Manish Thapa, Sudhir Kamat, Avai Kumri, Krishna Karki, Naresh Nepali, Rahul Chaudary and Sajan Das.

