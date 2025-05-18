Nepal T10 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The Nepal T10 2025 season is set to launch on Sunday, May 18, with a quadruple header in Nepal. The tournament will consist of 23 matches and will span roughly a week up until Saturday, May 24.

As many as seven teams are participating in the competition. They are NBSC Lions, YRCC Birat Blasters, Agro Vet CC, Biratnagar Panthers, United Lion Hearts, Koshi Pride League, and Mills Cricket Club. Each team will face each other once in a round-robin format to make it a 21-match opening round. All matches, including the final and the third-placed playoff, will be hosted by the Marylebone Biratnagar Jwala Cricket Ground in Biratnagar.

YRCC Birat Blasters will start out as defending champions, having won the Nepal T10 title last year. They outclassed NBSC Lions with a 10-wicket margin in a one-sided final.

While the opening day of action features four matches, the following two days have been allotted triple headers at the same venue. With another quadruple header slated for Wednesday, May 21, the following two days will once again feature three matches each. The tournament will then reach its flashpoint event on Saturday, May 24, with the third-placed playoff and the final.

Unlike the previous Nepal T10 2024 season, which was organized between May and June, the forthcoming 2025 edition will be hosted in its entirety in May. Hence, it will minimize the chances of rain-affected matches in Biratnagar.

In light of the upcoming Nepal T10 2025 season in Nepal, here is a look at the entire live streaming and live telecast details for the same.

Nepal T10 2025 telecast channel list

Unfortunately for fans in India, the Nepal T10 2025 season will not be available for live telecast on any television channel in the country.

Nepal T10 2025: Live Streaming Details

The entire Nepal T10 2025 season will be available for live streaming in India on the FanCode app and website.

