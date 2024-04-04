NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Thursday, April 4, NEROCA FC will face Sreenidi Deccan FC in the I-League 2023-24 match at the SSA Ground No. 1 (Polo Grounds) in Shillong.

NEROCA FC are having a disastrous campaign, having won just four out of 21 games. They suffered their 16th loss in the previous encounter against Real Kashmir. However, the result didn’t have a strong effect on their ranks, keeping them at the 12th spot with 13 points.

On the other hand, Sreenidi Deccan FC registered their 13th victory of the India I-league 2023-24 over Rajasthan FC (6-1). Lalromawia and William Alves scored two goals each for the Deccan while Rilwan Hassan and Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung netted one each. They’re currently standing at the second position in the points table with four draws and as many losses.

NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Match Details

Match: NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

Date and Time: April 4, 04:30 pm IST

Venue: SSA Ground No. 1 (Polo Grounds), Shillong

NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Head-to-Head

Sreenidi Deccan FC have dominated the head-to-head record against NEROCA FC, winning four out of six matches, including the most recent one this season (4-0). However, NEROCA FC have only managed one victory in their meetings and one ended in a tie.

Matches Played: 6

NEROCA FC Won: 1

Sreenidi Deccan FC Won: 4

Draw: 1

NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Probable XI

NEROCA FC

Khoirom Jackson Singh (GK), Mohammad Sarif Khan, W. Meitei, W. Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Nongthombam Ronaldo, Adama Coulibaly, Boaringdao Bodo, Tangva Ragui, L. Singh, Darius Snorton Perwood

Sreenidi Deccan FC

Albino Gomes (GK), Eli Sabia Filho, Abhishek Ambekar, Jagdeep Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Faysal Shayesteh, Muthu Irulandi Mayakkannan, Lalromawia Lalromawia, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Rilwan Hassan, William Alves de Oliveira

NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Match Prediction

Sreenidi Deccan FC have an edge over NEROCA FC in the head-to-head matches. They have won four out of six games, including the reverse fixture this season in October 2023.

Deccan are in good form as well, winning three out of their last four games while one ended as a draw. On the other hand, NEROCA have won only two out of their last 14 games.

So, we can expect Sreenidi Deccan to prevail.

Prediction: Sreenidi Deccan FC are expected to win.

NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel

