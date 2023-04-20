2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Vriitya Aravind & Ehsan Khan continue to lead the charts - Updated after Match 6

The fifth match of the 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup saw Bahrain beat Singapore comprehensively at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The sixth match saw Malaysia beat Saudi Arabia at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

Bahrain batted first and posted 286 on the board, thanks to contributions from Shahbaz Badar (76) and Fiaz Ahmed (79). In reply, the Singapore batters faltered as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and got knocked over on 154 to lose the game by 132 runs.

In the sixth game of the 2023 ACC Men's Premier Cup, Saudi Arabia were asked to bat first, and they got bundled out for 153 in 46.2 overs. Malaysian openers Muhammad Amir Azim (56) and Virandeep Singh (51) notched up fifties, which helped them chase down the total in just 21.2 overs with eight wickets in hand.

2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Match 6 of the 2023 ACC Men's Premier Cup

Vriitya Aravind of the United Arab Emirates continues to lead the most runs charts in the competition. He scored a blistering ton in his opening match and has jumped to the top of the list. He scored 185 runs off 147 balls against Kuwait and is in rich form with the bat.

Aravind’s teammate Rohan Mustafa also notched up a ton against Kuwait. He scored 118 off 125 balls, which included 10 fours and four maximums. Mustafa sits below Aravind in the most runs list of the 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup.

Hong Kong’s Babar Hayat is placed third in the most runs list of the 2023 ACC Men's Premier Cup. Chasing 175, Hayat led the charge with the bat as he hit 10 boundaries and six biggies to bring up his ton. He remained unbeaten on 108 to guide his side across the line against Singapore.

2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup Most Wickets List

Bilal Khan sits third in the most wickets list in the 2023 ACC Men's Premier Cup

Ehsan Khan is the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup. Khan picked up four wickets in Hong Kong’s comprehensive win over Singapore on the opening day of the competition. He averages six with the ball in the competition.

Bahrain's Imran Anwar bowled beautifully against Singapore and helped his side get off to a winning start to the 2023 ACC Men's Premier Cup. Anwar picked up four wickets, giving away only 24 runs in his nine overs. He has jumped to the second post in the most wickets list.

Bilal Khan of Oman has slipped to third spot after the conclusion of day three. The left-arm pacer grabbed four wickets in his opening match and helped his side start their campaign on a winning note. He finished with figures of 4/42 against Qatar and will be looking to move up the list in the upcoming games.

