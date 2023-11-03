2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Afghanistan vs Netherlands match

Afghanistan have moved up to the fifth position in the 2023 World Cup points table after a comfortable win over the Netherlands. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led outfit now has eight points in their account after seven matches in the league stage.

Playing at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first. The Men in Orange started well but lost momentum as the innings progressed and were bowled out for 179 runs in 46.3 overs.

Chasing a modest target of 180, Afghanistan reached 181/3 in 31.3 overs. Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and top-order batter Rahmat Shah registered a half-century each for the Afghanistan team.

Courtesy of this win, Afghanistan have moved up from sixth to fifth position in the 2023 World Cup points table. They now have eight points, the same as third-placed Australia and fourth-placed New Zealand.

Here are the updated standings:

Afghanistan's net run rate has improved from -0.718 to -0.330 after the win against Netherlands. On the other side, the Netherlands continue to be in the eighth position with four points. Their net run rate has come down from -1.277 to -1.398.

New Zealand can attain the 3rd position in 2023 World Cup points table tomorrow

A doubleheader is scheduled to take place tomorrow (November 4) in the 2023 World Cup. Bengaluru will host a match between Pakistan and New Zealand, followed by a clash between arch-rivals, Australia and England in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan can jump to the third position in the 2023 World Cup points table if they record a big win against New Zealand tomorrow. Meanwhile, the Blackcaps can also attain the third spot even if they record a win by a small margin.

It will be interesting to see which two teams emerge victorious in the double-header contest tomorrow.