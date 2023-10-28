2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh vs Netherlands match

Netherlands moved up from 10th to eighth position in the 2023 World Cup points table after a comfortable win over Bangladesh. The Dutch team recorded their second win of the competition, taking their tally to four points from six matches.

Bangladesh suffered their fifth consecutive defeat in the 2023 World Cup. Courtesy of this loss, the Shakib Al Hasan-led outfit have dropped down to the ninth position in the standings. The Tigers only have two points to their name after six games.

Defending champions England have slipped from ninth to 10th position in the 2023 World Cup points table. The Netherlands were 10th before their match against Bangladesh, but they have jumped to the eighth spot now, pushing England down to the last position. Here are the updated standings:

South Africa, India, New Zealand and Australia are the Top 4 teams in the 2023 World Cup points table right now. New Zealand and Australia were in action earlier today at the HPCA Stadium, where the Aussies edged the Kiwis by five runs in a nail-biting thriller.

India can top the 2023 World Cup points table tomorrow

Home team India will be in action tomorrow against the 10th-placed England at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. If India defeat the defending champions, the Men in Blue will become the new number one team in the standings with 12 points. India will almost guarantee a spot in the semifinals with an win against England.

On the other hand, England are in a do-or-die situation. Every match will be a knockout game for them going forward. Having suffered losses against South Africa, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in their previous three matches, England will find it extremely challenging to bounce back in the tournament. The India vs England match will start at 2pm IST.