ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Hong Kong vs Qatar, Match 8

Kuwait registered an eight-wicket win over Cambodia in the fifth encounter of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024, while UAE racked up a 37-run win over Bahrain in the sixth match.

On the other hand, Nepal picked up a 32-run win over Qatar in the seventh game while Malaysia secured a 12-run win over Saudi Arabia in the eighth clash.

In Group A, Nepal moved from the second to the top spot with two consecutive wins, picking up four points. Hong Kong slipped from the top to the second rank with two points.

Here’s a look at the updated Group A standings:

Rank TEAMS M W L T N/R PT NRR 1 Nepal 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.975 2 Hong Kong 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.3 3 Malaysia 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.157 4 Saudi Arabia 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.6 5 Qatar 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.45

Malaysia ascended one spot up to the third rank with one win and a loss, racking up two points while Saudi Arabia and Qatar settled with the bottom two positions in the tally.

Moving to Group B, UAE strengthened its pole position with two successive wins, bagging four points while Kuwait moved from the bottom to the second rank with two points.

Here’s a look at the updated Group B standings:

Rank TEAMS M W L T N/R PT NRR 1 UAE 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.642 2 Kuwait 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.743 3 Oman 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.15 4 Bahrain 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1 5 Cambodia 1 0 1 0 0 0 -5.656

Oman slid from the second to the third spot with one win, pocketing two points. Bahrain and Cambodia slipped to the bottom two spots with zero points apiece.

How the games panned out on Day 2?

In the fifth match, Cambodia notched up a total of 141/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of Ram Sharan's 30-run knock. In reply, Kuwait sealed the deal in only 11.2 overs with eight wickets remaining. Ravija Sandaruwan was the star batter with 61 runs.

Moving to the sixth game, UAE racked up a total of 236/6 in 20 overs. Alishan Sharafu (78), Muhammad Waseen (65), and Asif Khan (66) were the top batters in the first innings. Imran Anwar racked up a three-fer for Bahrain.

In the chase, Bahrain could secure only 199/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by 37 runs. Imran Anwar was the wrecker-in-chief with 60 runs in 22 balls. Aayan Khan secured a three-fer.

Delving into the details of the seventh clash, Nepal posted a dominating total of 210/7 in 20 overs. Dipendra Singh Airee (64) and Aasif Sheikh (52) were the star batters in the innings. Himanshu Rathod and Musawar Shah stood out with three wickets each.

In response, Qatar racked up only 178/9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 32 runs. Captain Muhammad Tanveer scored 63 runs. Lalit Rajbansi, Dipendra Singh Airee, and Gulshan Jha scalped two wickets apiece.

In the ninth contest, Malaysia registered a good total of 146/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of Aqeel Wahid's 65 runs. Usman Najeeb returned with a three-wicket haul.

In reply, Saudi Arabia racked up only 134 runs, getting all-out in 19.1 overs. Waji Ul Hassan was the top batter in the chase with 40 runs. Virandeep Singh pocketed three wickets to take his side to win.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!