ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Hong Kong vs Qatar (Updated) ft. Alishan Sharafu and Virandeep Singh

Kuwait secured an eight-wicket win over Cambodia in the fifth match of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024, while UAE registered a 37-run win over Bahrain in the sixth game.

Nepal racked up a 32-run win over Qatar in the seventh clash, while Malaysia picked up a 12-run win against Saudi Arabia in the eighth encounter.

Moving to the details of the fifth match, Cambodia batted first and posted a total of 141/5 in 20 overs, thanks to Ram Sharan's 30-run knock. In the pursuit, Kuwait stole the show, chasing in 11.2 overs with eight wickets in hand. Ravija Sandaruwan (61) was the standout batter.

Delving into the details of the sixth encounter, UAE notched up a total of 236/6 in 20 overs. Alishan Sharafu (78), Muhammad Waseen (65), and Asif Khan (66) were the star batters in the first innings. Imran Anwar scalped a three-fer for Bahrain.

In response, Bahrain could rack up only 199/8 in 20 overs. Imran Anwar was the standout batter with 60 runs in 22 balls. Aayan Khan was the wrecker-in-chief with a three-wicket haul.

Shifting our focus to the seventh game, Nepal secured a dominating total of 210/7 in 20 overs. Dipendra Singh Airee (64) and Aasif Sheikh (52) were the top batters in the innings. Himanshu Rathod and Musawar Shah were the star bowlers with three wickets apiece.

In reply, Qatar could score only 178/9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 32 runs. No.4 batter and captain Muhammad Tanveer top scored with 63 runs. Lalit Rajbansi, Dipendra Singh Airee, and Gulshan Jha picked up two wickets each.

In the ninth encounter, Malaysia batted first and racked up a good-looking total of 146/7 in 20 overs, thanks to Aqeel Wahid's 65-run knock. Usman Najeeb picked up a three-fer.

In the run chase, Saudi Arabia could score only 134 runs in 19.1 overs. Waji Ul Hassan was the star batter in the chase with 40 runs. Virandeep Singh scalped three wickets to steer his side to victory.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers in the ongoing ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024.

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 A Sharafu (UAE) 2 2 1 168 90* 168 89 188.76 - 2 - 18 9 2 Asif Khan (UAE) 2 2 1 140 74* 140 75 186.66 - 2 - 5 14 3 Muhammad Tanveer (QAT) 2 2 - 109 63 54.5 54 201.85 - 1 - 9 8 4 Imran Ali Butt (BHR) 2 2 - 85 50 42.5 64 132.81 - 1 - 9 2 5 DS Airee (NEP) 2 2 1 84 64* 84 32 262.5 - 1 - 5 8 6 Aasif Sheikh (NEP) 2 2 - 84 52 42 76 110.52 - 1 - 10 0 7 R Sandaruwan (KUW) 2 2 - 82 61 41 54 151.85 - 1 - 4 8 8 CV Anto (KUW) 2 2 - 76 54 38 32 237.5 - 1 - 7 6 9 Virandeep Singh (MAS) 2 2 1 72 72* 72 58 124.13 - 1 1 4 4 10 Aqeel Wahid (MAS) 2 1 1 65 65* 0 46 141.3 - 1 - 7 2

UAE's Alishan Sharafu continues to lead the batting standings with 168 runs from two innings. His colleague Asif Khan retained their second rank with 140 runs. Muhammad Tanveer ascended from the 11th to the third rank with 109 runs.

Imran Ali Butt moved up from the ninth rank to the fourth spot with 85 runs. Dipendra Singh Airee (84) climbed up to the fifth slot. Aasif Sheikh (84) ascended to the sixth position. Ravija Sandaruwan (82) moved to the seventh spot.

Clinto Anto (76) slipped from the seventh to the eighth slot. Virandeep Singh descended from the third to the ninth rank with 72 runs. Malaysia’s Aqeel Wahid (65) surged to the 10th position.

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Virandeep Singh (MAS) 2 2 43 7.1 - 55 6 3/20 9.16 7.67 7.16 - - 2 Musawar Shah (QAT) 2 2 48 8 - 63 5 3/43 12.6 7.87 9.6 - - 3 Ehsan Khan (HKG) 1 1 24 4 - 31 4 4/31 7.75 7.75 6 1 - 4 DS Airee (NEP) 2 2 48 8 - 48 4 2/14 12 6 12 - - 5 Aayan Afzal Khan (UAE) 2 2 48 8 - 51 4 3/26 12.75 6.37 12 - - 6 H Rathod (QAT) 2 2 48 8 - 57 4 3/26 14.25 7.12 12 - - 7 Basil Hameed (UAE) 2 1 24 4 - 32 3 3/32 10.66 8 8 - - 8 Usman Najeeb (KSA) 1 1 24 4 - 33 3 3/33 11 8.25 8 - - 9 Imran Anwar (BHR) 2 2 30 5 - 51 3 3/40 17 10.2 10 - - 10 Muhammad Farooq (UAE) 2 2 42 7 - 57 3 2/24 19 8.14 14 - -

Virandeep Singh (6) propelled from the fourth to the top spot in the wickets standings. Musawar Shah (5) ascended from the seventh to the second rank. Ehsan Khan (4) slid from the top to the third spot at 7.75.

Dipendra Singh Airee (4) moved one spot up to make it to the fourth rank at 12. Aayan Khan (4) rocketed to the fifth rank at 12.75. Himanshu Rathod (4) moved to the sixth slot at an average of 14.25.

Basil Hameed (3) slipped from the second to the seventh slot at 10.66. Usman Najeeb (3), Imran Anwar (3), and Muhammad Farooq (3) occupied the eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks at 11, 17, and 19, respectively.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!