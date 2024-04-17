ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Oman vs Kuwait, Match 20

The ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 saw a total of four matches take place on Wednesday (April 17) at Al Amerat, Oman.

Hong Kong secured a seven-wicket victory over Malaysia in the first game, while Nepal prevailed over Saudi Arabia in the following game. In the third game, the United Arab Emirates dominated Cambodia, which was followed by Oman securing a 46-run victory over Kuwait

Nepal are the table-toppers in Group A with wins in all four games. Hong Kong and Qatar have two wins each and are positioned second and third in the points table. With a solitary win, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia are last in the points table.

Here’s a look at the updated Group A standings:

Rank TEAMS M W L T N/R PT NRR 1 Nepal 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.557 2 Hong Kong 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.128 3 Qatar 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.453 4 Saudi Arabia 4 1 3 0 0 2 0.306 5 Malaysia 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.918

On the other hand, Oman lead the Group B table with four victories in as many games. United Arab Emirates and Kuwait are second and third, respectively with three and two wins. Bahrain are fourth with a solitary victory, while Cambodia haven't opened their account yet.

Here's a look at the updated Group B standings:

Rank TEAMS M W L T N/R PT NRR 1 Oman 4 4 0 0 0 8 2.149 2 United Arab Emirates 4 3 1 0 0 6 2.772 3 Kuwait 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.569 4 Bahrain 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.031 5 Cambodia 4 0 4 0 0 0 -5.903

Nepal and Oman continue their dominance in ACC Men’s Premier T20 Cup 2024

In the first game. Malaysia posted 140 on the board against Hong Kong, with a top contribution from Ahmad Faiz (30). Ayush Shukla took three wickets and was the pick of the bowlers. Then, Babar Hayat (83) and Nizakat Khan (47*) were exceptional to help Malaysia seal the chase in less than 13 overs.

The second game saw Saudi Arabia scoring 73 in eight overs, with Abdul Waheed scoring 37 off 16. Karan KC and Abinash Bohara took two wickets each for the Nepal team. Then, Gulsan Jha (32*) was impressive to lead Nepal to an easy win.

Cambodia were all-out for just 76 in the third game of the day, with Aayan Afzal Khan taking three wickets. In response, skipper Muhammad Waseem (48*) was sensational in paving the way for the United Arab Emirates to chase down the score in 5.1 overs.

In the fourth game, the hosts Oman posted a mammoth total of 200 on the board, with Ayaan Khan (45) as the top contributor. Adnan Idrees and Mohammed Aslam took two wickets each.

Then, Clinto Anto (34) and Bilal Tahir (33) took the starts, but Zeeshan Maqsood (4/31) and Aqib Ilyas (3/14) were impressive to restrict Kuwait to 154.

